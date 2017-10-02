Moments After Nation Is Gripped In Terror Over Vegas Shooting, President Trump Sends Us A Message [VIDEO]

President Trump addressed the nation over the horrific shooting in Las Vegas last night. Over 50 people were killed and over 400 were sent to various hospitals. The last I heard, fourteen were in critical condition. The shooting took place at a country music festival at the Mandalay Bay. Trump called it “an act of pure evil.” That it was. My friends and family who still live there are devastated today. No one I knew was at that concert, but I lived there for twenty years and it rips my heart to shreds knowing this happened there. It was the deadliest shooting in U.S. history.

“My fellow Americans, we are joined together today in sadness, shock, and grief,” the President said in televised remarks from the White House’s diplomatic room. “Last night a gunman opened fire on a large crowd at a country music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada. He brutally murdered more than 50 people and wounded hundreds more. It was an act of pure evil.” President Trump is very familiar with Vegas and has investments there. There were 22,000 people or more at that concert, with nowhere to hide or run to. They were sitting ducks for the shooter on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay.

Paddock, the shooter, had over ten guns with him and cameras to show him when the police arrived. He killed himself before SWAT could break into his room. ISIS is claiming he was a soldier for them. LVPD claims that is not true and I highly doubt it as well. He was a 64 year-old gambler. Of course, anything is possible, but he sure doesn’t fit the profile of an ISIS convert. ISIS is known for lying about horrific events and trying to claim credit for them.

President Trump will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday. He will meet with first responders, law enforcement officials and the families of victims. He praised the police and first responders for their heroic efforts. As I understand it, at least two off-duty police officers were killed in the shooting. Many people took off their shirts etc. to try and help the wounded however they could. Trump praised the “miraculous” work of authorities and pledged that the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security would work closely with the local investigation into the shooting.

President Trump has also issued a proclamation ordering U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff through the remainder of the week in reverence of those who lost their lives last night on the Strip. The gunman’s motivation for the slaughter has not yet been disclosed. By the way the police are acting there though, I think they suspect why he did it. So far, there is no clear cut religious or political motivation and no word of a manifesto. But that could all change. Paddock checked into that room on September 28th. This was well-planned and highly organized.

“To the families of the victims, we are praying for you and we are here for you. And we ask God to help see you through this very dark period,” Trump said. “Scripture teaches us the Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. We seek comfort in those words, for we know that God lives in the hearts of those who grieve.” My friend Michele Fiore is okay, but like so many others in Vegas today, she is devastated. I wept this morning for those who died while just trying to have a good time at a concert. Death literally came out of nowhere.

“To victims, families & loved ones affected by this senseless violence in Las Vegas, Karen & I are praying for you & offering our love,” the vice president wrote on Twitter. “The hearts & prayers of the American people are with you. You have our condolences and sympathies. To the courageous first responders, thank you for your acts of bravery.” Ivanka and Melania also expressed condolences for all involved.

The left wasted no time in calling for gun control. On Monday morning, Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Chris Murphy (D-CT), two of the most outspoken lawmakers on the issue in the wake of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, issued statements calling on Congress to take a tougher gun control stance. This isn’t about guns… it’s about culture, hate and politics. And the left is the one who has created it. What we need is communist control, not gun control.