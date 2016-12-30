Mormon Tabernacle Singer refuses to sing at Inauguration, goes full “Hitler” in anti-Trump Tirade

A member of the famed Mormon Tabernacle Choir has resigned from the choir, because she could not bring herself to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration. She then throws the Hitler card: “I only know I could never ‘throw roses to Hitler.’ And I certainly could never sing for him.” First of all, I respect this woman’s taking a principled (if misinformed) stand. She truly feels strongly that Trump is an evil person. I too share some of her reservations, but I do not consider Trump inherently evil. I think he is an opportunist. And I am personally willing to give him a clean slate to prove himself.

I have family that are Mormon. I have the highest respect for the faith and Mormons in general as Christians. Having said that, they are just like the rest of us… they make mistakes. Many in Utah don’t care for Trump. My choice is to work with what we have and fight the battle before us. Comparing Trump to Hitler is a bit of a stretch and he may surprise everyone in the end. No one should attack this woman. This was not easy for her and she is following her conscience. She is living her faith and following her principles. I may not entirely agree with her statements and I think they are over the top, but I still respect her.

From the Independent Review Journal:

But in the letter, which she later posted on her Facebook page, she said she couldn’t remain in the choir, and endorse the “tyranny and fascism” of Trump. “[I]t’s no use. I simply cannot continue with the recent turn of events. I could never look myself in the mirror again with self respect. I love you all, and I know the goodness of your hearts, and your desire to go out there and show that we are politically neutral and share good will. That is the image Choir wishes to present and the message they desperately want to send. I also know, looking from the outside in, it will appear that Choir is endorsing tyranny and facism [sic] by singing for this man.” “Choir’s wonderful image and networking will be severely damaged and that many good people throughout this land and throughout the world already do and will continue to feel betrayed. I believe hereafter our message will not be believed by many that have loved us and adored what we have stood for. I know that I too feel betrayed.” Chamberlin said that, in the end, it was a “moral issue” for her. “I only know I could never ‘throw roses to Hitler.’ And I certainly could never sing for him.”

Veteran singer Jan Chamberlin announced her decision in a resignation letter to the choir president and choir members. Considering how she feels, her resignation was appropriate here. If you can’t sing at the Inauguration with joy in your heart and a wish for the best to the President-elect, you should not be there. You betray yourself and do a disservice to your country.

I would remind everyone out there, that President-elect Trump has not done anything yet. To accuse him of tyranny or fascism is to jump the shark. None of us want to be preemptively judged and he deserves the same consideration. And no one in the least thinks the Choir is condoning said tyranny and fascism. It is an honor to perform at a Presidential Inauguration. The Hitler references only hurt her argument as it is a specious reference… one that has not been earned by Trump — any more than Obama earned his Nobel Peace Prize — and is pretty much propaganda from the left. People would do well to remember that if they decide to go on a Hitler-esque tirade online, it’s there forever even if deleted. Post in haste, repent at leisure.