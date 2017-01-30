New Rasmussen Poll: Americans Support Trump’s Temporary Refugee Ban

According to a new poll, more than half of Americans support the “Muslim Ban” instituted by Executive Order.

Quite a long shot from what the leftists would have you believe, but hey, just because they’re loud doesn’t mean they’re numerous.

From The Hill:

More than half of likely voters polled by the right-leaning firm Rasmussen Reports support President Trump banning refugees from seven Muslim-majority nations entering the U.S., according to a new poll. Trump signed a controversial executive order on Friday imposing a 90-day freeze on all entries from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. It also suspended general refugee admissions into the U.S. for 120 days and imposes an indefinite suspension of admission of Syrian refugees. Fifty-seven percent said they favor a temporary halt on refugees from the seven listed countries in the new poll issued Monday. Thirty-three percent opposed such actions, while another 10 percent remain undecided. Monday’s results also showed that more half of the respondents support a short-term pause on issuing visas to residents of the seven countries. Fifty-six percent back such a temporary ban until the government improves its ability to screen for likely terrorists, Rasmussen said. Thirty-two percent oppose the measure, while 11 percent remain undecided. Trump’s executive order is aimed at providing a thorough vetting of refugees to ensure that “radical Islamic terrorists” cannot infiltrate the U.S., according to the administration.

Boom! America voted for him because they wanted these kinds of decisions to be made.