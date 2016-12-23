Only ONE living former President has RSVP’d to attend Trump’s inauguration. No, not him. Or him.

You know… I didn’t support Trump when he was running. But after he was elected, I gave him a clean slate. I will praise him on the good things he does and eviscerate him on the bad. He’s my President and I want him to be wildly successful. There are five former Presidents and only one has RSVP’d for Trump’s inauguration and it is not who you think it is. Jimmy Carter is going… a man that up until Barack Obama, I thought was the worst President in history. He’s 92. He at least has enough honor and dignity to attend the Inauguration. This stunt alone would have made me a Trump supporter. It really makes me furious.

George H.W. Bush is 92 and in poor health. He definitely won’t be attending, but he’s the only one that should get a pass. Carter almost died from cancer and he’s going. George W. Bush says he’ll make up his mind in January whether he will go or not. I am assuming he will go… he showed up for Obama after all. If he doesn’t, he will plummet in my estimation. Barack Obama will be there because he has to. Bill Clinton has not answered on whether he will attend. Bill Clinton is out there being butt hurt over this and sulking.

From Western Journalism:

Anyone hoping to see all of America’s living presidents gathered together for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration is going to be disappointed. So far, former President Jimmy Carter is the only one of the United State’s presidents to confirm he will attend the Jan. 20 event. Carter announced his intentions in the Sunday school class he teaches at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. Some on Twitter said all former presidents should attend when Trump takes office. Former President George H.W. Bush is definitely not attending due to his health, a spokesman for the 92-year-old president has said. As for his son, former President George W. Bush, the jury is still out. Spokesman Freddy Ford said America’s 43rd president will make his decision known in January. The Bush clan distanced itself from Trump in the wake of the Republican primary process in which Trump needled and defeated former Fla. Gov. Jeb Bush, George W. Bush’s brother. However, George W. Bush has reportedly supported Trump’s pick for Secretary of State, Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson. The greatest uncertainty over a former president attending Trump’s inauguration concerns former President Bill Clinton.

I have never seen such disgraceful behavior by our Presidents in my lifetime. It doesn’t matter whether you personally like Donald Trump or not… he deserves your allegiance and respect. Shame on all of them. I doubt the friendship between Trump and the Clintons will ever resolve. Bill Clinton said Trump only knows “how to get angry, white men to vote for him,” while Trump said Clinton failed even with an “unlimited budget.” Billy Boy needs to get over himself and the fact he won’t get hot and cold running bimbos in the West Wing. Those days are done. Suck it up and act like a man for God’s sake.

Politico quoted an unnamed source described as a top Clinton donor as saying the former President and his wife need to attend. Damned right they do. “It would be especially bad if the Clintons did not attend, because it seems like they do not support the transition of power,” the source said. “It would be petty, they have to suck it up. [Hillary] has to go as a former First Lady. She will sit prominently.”

Former Presidents are always invited to attend Inaugurations. In 2009, former Presidents George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter gathered for President Barack Obama’s Inauguration, thus uniting all of America’s living Presidents. That’s what is expected and the way it is done. I did not realize the Bushes did not attend Obama’s 2013 Inaugural… that was a break in decorum. President Gerald Ford did not attend George W. Bush’s 2005 ceremony and that was not okay either.

As the outgoing President, Obama will attend Trump’s Jan. 20th Inauguration. Millions will be watching and there are rumored to be millions descending on DC for the Inauguration. President-elect Trump deserves respect as our new leader… there is no excuse other than health for not being there. Not to do so, will make these past Presidents look petty.