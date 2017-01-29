Popular musician ruins awards show with brainless anti-Trump rant

There’s something seriously wrong with musicians, performers, actors, and anyone who attends an awards show and turns it into a political discussion. That’s exactly what musician John Legend did at the Producers Guild of America awards ceremony.

No matter what you’re doing at an awards ceremony, there is no reason to turn it into a political gathering. It’s just like Facebook in real life! When you’re scrolling down a Facebook timeline of nice things, then you see that one crazy friend who’s always posting some crazy nonsense from a liberal point of view, and you’re just shaking your head wishing this person was more sane and educated. That’s how I imagine the PGA awards was for anyone who is not a liberal/democrat.

John Legend used his time to spew anti-Trump nonsense. It would be nice if celebrities took time to understand things such as the executive order that’s designed to protect Americans from terrorists, instead of listening to the mainstream media and identifying it as a “Muslim ban.”

The Producers Guild of America held its annual awards ceremony Saturday night in Los Angeles following a day that saw protests at airports across the country in response to president Donald Trump’s recent restrictions on immigration.The news of the #MuslimBan resistance resulted in a number of honorees and notables at the evening’s PGA Awards to offer their sentiments on the issue.In kicking off the evening, PGA president Lori McCreary said, “For now, more than ever, we have the need, the ability, to create content that expresses our true values.” She added, “Now more than ever we need to remember the words on the Statue of Liberty,” McCreary said in reference to the inscription on the sculpture that reads, in part: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” John Legend addressed Trump while onstage to introduce a clip from La La Land: “Los Angeles is the home of so many immigrants, so many creative people, so many dreamers. Our America is big, it is free, and it is open to dreamers of all races, all countries, all religions. Our vision of America is directly antithetical to that of President Trump. I want to specifically tonight reject his vision and affirm that America has to be better than that.”

What do you mean better than that? President Trump signed an executive order that slows down immigration to allow for extreme vetting, to help us prevent terrorists from entering the country.

I’m not sure what the problem is with checking on the people who are known to blow things up. No offense to the good Muslim folks out there, but the people who consistently commit terror attacks just happen to be Muslim.

This is just a way to help prevent terrorists from entering the country.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with the executive order that delays immigration and provides 30 days for vetting Muslims.

This is a security measure put in place as a direct result to the consistent terror attacks committed by Muslims.

Take a look at Germany. Angela Merkel is a liberal who appears to let the Muslim refugees run wild. The refugees there are committing gang rapes, beating people, raping children – and liberals are protesting against Trump so we can have these same criminals in America?

Not sure I understand why people would protest against an added layer of homeland security. People in opposition to the executive order slowing down Muslim immigration are not thinking this through, they just hate everything that President Trump does because they’re still mad that Hillary lost.

I really have a hard time believing that even liberals would be this stupid. But hey, they wouldn’t be liberals if they had half of a working brain.

I expect better from John Legend. He’s a great singer, but this is simply nonsense. Go to your award show, do your job, and keep the politics out of it. Just enjoy your successful and wealthy lifestyle without making every thing about politics.