President Trump Just Gave MATTIS Authority Over What Happens In Afghanistan [VIDEO]

President Trump has just given Mad Dog Mattis total authority over Afghanistan. A move I highly approve of. Now, if Mattis deems it necessary, he can send more troops into Afghanistan to fight ISIS and the Taliban. Either we are all in, or get the hell out of there. This halfway crap only gets Americans killed. ISIS is too adept at hiding in the terrain for bombing to work all by its lonesome. Unfortunately, this calls for boots on the ground and Mattis announced just yesterday that he is rethinking our military game there because we are losing in Afghanistan.

ISIS just took Tora Bora, once Bin Laden’s Afghan fortress. If we are serious about annihilating ISIS, we have to go in there and kill these asshats. To have an effective military, you have to trust your leaders and give them the authority to do what is needed in the field. Not ask Mother-May-I every time they need to send a Jihadist to hell. A US official said President Trump gave Mattis the power to decide whether to change the current number from approximately 8,400 troops, to whatever he deems necessary for the fight. But nothing has been decided yet.

From The Washington Examiner:

President Trump has given Defense Secretary Jim Mattis the authority to decide the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Mattis will now be "the decider" on the matter and an official announcement is expected on Wednesday, a senior Pentagon official told the Washington Examiner. There are currently about 8,400 troops in Afghanistan. Reuters broke the story hours after Mattis testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee and lamented U.S. progress in helping Afghan forces defeat the Taliban. "We're not winning in Afghanistan right now," he said. The official told the Washington Examiner that while the number of troops Mattis might add to the fight is in the range of 3,000 to 5,000 soldiers, no decision has been made yet. Asked about it on Air Force One on Tuesday, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders wouldn't comment. "I don't have anything I can comment on that right now. I would refer you to Secretary Mattis at this point," she told reporters according to a pool report. In April, Trump handed authority over to the Pentagon to decide U.S. troops numbers in Iraq and Syria where a fight is being waged against the Islamic State.

The Pentagon, of course, is not commenting on this. And that is the proper thing to do. You don’t discuss military planning out in the open and give away your maneuvers. The decision is similar to one announced in April that applied to US troop levels in Iraq and Syria, and came as Mattis warned Congress the US-backed Afghan forces were not beating the Taliban despite more than 15 years of war. A new approach is needed and Mattis is the one to do the job. “We are not winning in Afghanistan right now,” Mattis said in testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee earlier on Tuesday. “And we will correct this as soon as possible.”

Mattis said the Taliban were “surging” at the moment, something he said he intended to address. It has been four months since Army General John Nicholson, who leads US and international forces in Afghanistan, said he needed “a few thousand” additional forces, some potentially drawn from US allies. Any increase of several thousand troops would leave American forces in Afghanistan well below their 2011 peak of more than 100,000 troops. On Saturday, three US soldiers were killed when an Afghan soldier opened fire on them in eastern Afghanistan. No wonder Mad Dog is making a move… he’s not going to tolerate that crap. See below.