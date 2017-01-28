President Trump Did It! Temporary Halt On ALL Refugees Is Happening [VIDEO]

Finally! President Trump did it… he froze refugees from coming into the US for four months. I would have preferred two years for all immigrants, but I’ll take it. He also permanently banned all Syrian refugees until further notice. Extreme vetting will now begin to be implemented through the Department of Homeland Security and the Secretaries of State. Trump also lowered the number of refugees that can come into the US in a given year to 50,000. Obama has already had 32,125 come in, so there will be very few coming in the rest of the year.

Now… if we can now emulate Switzerland on reviewing refugees as well, that will be a good start. They require that immigrants and refugees assimilate into their culture or they are deported. They are watched for years and their neighbors are interviewed. For instance, school girls who refuse to swim in a pool with boys violate their rules and their whole family is deported over it. We need similar reviews of those already here.

From Breitbart:

President Trump signed an executive order late Friday which temporarily bars refugees from entering the United States. Trump signed the order on refugees while at the Pentagon, minutes after General James Mattis was sworn in as Secretary of Defense by Vice President Mike Pence at a brief ceremony which the president attended. The executive order, “Protecting the Nation from Terrorist Attacks by Foreign Nationals,” contained these key elements: Suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days, prohibiting the arrival of refugees into the United States from any country during that period

Ordered the Secretaries of State and Homeland Security to undertake a complete review of the refugee vetting process

Permanently banned Syrian refugees until President Trump determined otherwise, and

Lowered the ceiling of refugees allowed to enter the United States during FY 2017 to 50,000. Opponents of the federal refugee resettlement program praised Trump’s actions. “This is a great beginning, and much needed,” Ann Corcoran of Refugee Resettlement Watch told Breitbart News. During the 12 months up to September 30, 2016, the federal government accepted 84,995 refugees in the United States. In the three months and twenty-seven days since Fiscal Year 2017 began on October 1, 2016, 32,125 refugees have entered the United States.

In an exclusive one-on-one interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), President Trump told CBN’s David Brody of The Brody File that he will be reversing the Obama regime’s preference of Muslims over Christians when it comes to allowing refugees to enter the United States from foreign countries. Glory freaking hallelujah! That’s simply awesomesauce.

DAVID BRODY: “When it comes to persecuted Christians — we’ve talked about this. Overseas, the refugee program that — or the changes you’re looking to make — as it related to persecuted Christians, do you see them as kind of a priority here?” PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: “Yes. They’ve been horribly treated. You know, if you were a Christian in Syria, it was impossible, at least very, very tough to get into the United States. If you were a Muslim, you could come in. But if you were a Christian, it was almost impossible. And the reason that was so unfair is that — everybody was persecuted in all fairness; they were chopping off the heads of everybody — but more so the Christians. And I thought it was very very unfair, so we are going to help them.”

I assume this means there will be exceptions made for Christians fleeing Syria. I’m ecstatic over that. The executive order does allow the Secretaries of State and Homeland Security the discretion, on a case by case basis, “to process… those refugee claims made by individuals on the basis of religious-based persecution, provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion in the individual’s country of nationality.” I could kiss the lawyer that wrote that… that refers directly to Christians.

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday announced the suspension of the processing of any refugees overseas currently under consideration for acceptance to the program. The executive order also included a temporary block on visas for 90 days for “immigrants and non-immigrants” from Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, Iran and Iraq, and specifically directed the Secretary of State to “request all foreign governments that do not supply such information [regarding refugee vetting] to start providing such information regarding their nationals within 60 days of notification.”

Signing the “Protecting the Nation from Terrorist Attacks by Foreign Nationals” executive order was one of two executive actions taken by President Trump immediately after he congratulated General Mattis. The other action was the signing of a presidential memorandum, whose purpose, the president said, is “to begin a great rebuilding of the armed services of the United States, developing a plan for new planes, new ships, new resources and new tools for our men and women in uniform.” All of this makes me warm and fuzzy inside. What a great first week.