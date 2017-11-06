President Trump Thanks Good Guys With Guns – TRIGGERS Left For Invoking God Instead Of Gun Control [VIDEO]

President Trump was shocked and saddened by the mass murder at a church in Texas yesterday. You could see it on his face and hear it in his voice. Not that the media would ever notice. He had praise for the local Texas resident who chased down the killer and engaged him. “Fortunately, somebody else had a gun that was shooting in the opposite direction. Otherwise … it would’ve been much worse,” Trump said during a press conference in Japan. And he’s right. Thank God there was a good guy with a gun to go after the bad one and take him down.

Authorities say that because the resident confronted the killer, he dropped his gun and fled the Sutherland Springs church. He chased the gunman at high speed and the killer eventually crashed off the road and died from a gunshot wound. I think word has come down that he killed himself. Trump gave his remarks during a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The media wanted to know if Trump would support gun control. The President responded that he thought it was a mental health problem. And that set the media on fire.

“I think that mental health is your problem here,” he said, pointing to reports of the shooter as “a very deranged individual.” He’s exactly right. The guy was very disturbed. It looks like he was going after his former mother-in-law and/or his ex-wife. He’s also an Alt-Left guy with ties to Antifa. He’s a Democrat and he was also court-martialed in the military for spouse and child abuse. The guy was a ticking time bomb. Oh, and he was an atheist to boot.

“We have a lot of mental health problems in our country, but this isn’t a guns situation,” Trump said. “I mean, we could go into it, but it’s a little bit soon to go into it.” Again, exactly right. Give the police time to do their freaking jobs. The blood hasn’t even dried yet and the left is screaming for gun control. 26 people died yesterday and 20 were wounded. Among them an 18 month-old baby, a 5 year-old and the pastor’s 14 year-old daughter. The oldest to die was 72. To give you perspective, half the congregation was killed. Most of the other half was wounded. This guy killed ten percent of the town’s population.

"Fortunately somebody else had a gun that was shooting in the opposite direction…" – @realDonaldTrump responds to Texas shooting pic.twitter.com/GMT76iU67E — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 6, 2017 × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Trump stated that the shooting was a tragedy caused by a “mental health problem at the highest level. It’s a very, very sad event. These are great people and a very, very sad event, but that’s the way I view it,” he said. “Thank you.” Enter the shrieking moonbats from the left.

Within hours of the massacre, Keith Olbermann called President Donald Trump a “pig” for invoking God instead of gun control. Nice transference, but Trump isn’t the pig here… that leaves Olbermann and his apparent swineage as the offending “pig” of record here. Olbermann responded to President Trump’s tweets on the shooting with: “You pig, Real Donald Trump. If the shooter were a person of color or a Muslim, you’d be heading home calling for the death penalty.” Dude… both shooters you refer to are DEAD. You can’t give them the death penalty, you moron.

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

Anyone who slaughters others like this deserves the death penalty, regardless of skin color or religious affiliation. Got that? AWR Hawkins at Breitbart also made the solid point that “in attacks like San Bernardino (December, 2, 2015), Orlando Pulse (June 12, 2016), and others where the gunmen were persons “of color and or Muslim,” President Trump responded by calling for more good guys with guns. He did not respond in the way Olbermann suggests he would have responded Sunday if the attacker had been other than white.” Bingo.

Olbermann’s latest book is titled, Trump is F*cking Crazy (This is Not a Joke). The guy needs a serious mental health intervention. He’s unhinged and a menace to everyone around him. Keith, take your meds bud and go away.