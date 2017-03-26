Priebus provides inside info on Trump’s thoughts of Paul Ryan

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is claiming that President Trump wants Ryan to stay right where he is. That’s not what I heard this morning. I heard Bannon wants him gone AND wants Priebus gone as well. Does anyone really think it is coincidental that Trump tweeted out for everyone to watch Pirro and her opening as she eviscerated Ryan, demanding he step down? I don’t think so. Nice spin though. And I would hope that Trump is now reconsidering a full repeal and not wheeling and dealing with the Democrats. But I fear I will be disappointed in that respect.

I am not so sure the failure of the bill going through is a loss for Trump. It may be what he intended since he can use that to try and force Democrats to the bargaining table. I guess we’ll see. If Trump can’t cut a deal, he will let Obamacare implode. What I fear will happen after that is single payer healthcare, although Trump could go the other way at that point… it remains to be seen what will come of the demise of Obamacare. It could be even worse than where we are now. Priebus is painting a happy face on it, but there’s no ‘happy’ in this craptastic situation we find ourselves in.

From the Washington Examiner:

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said that President Trump doesn’t want House Speaker Paul Ryan to step down, despite tweeting that his followers should check out Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, who opened her show Saturday night calling for the speaker’s ouster. Priebus said on Fox News Sunday that the tweet wasn’t an inside message from Trump about his thoughts on Ryan, who has faced criticism after a stinging defeat of Obamacare repeal on Friday. “I think it was more coincidental. There was no pre-planning here,” Priebus said. He later hinted that Trump still wants to get moderate support, despite blaming Democrats for the defeat of the American Health Care Act. “I think it is more or less a warning shot that we are willing to talk to anyone. It is time for both parties to come together and get to real reforms in this country,” Priebus said.

President Trump will now move onto jobs, regulatory reform and a tax plan. He will also still work on the wall issue. But as this is going on, his base is pretty much calling for Ryan’s head and you have to wonder how long it will be before he gives it to them. Ryan has been disliked and distrusted since he became Speaker of the House. Many remember how he was far too cozy with Obama and the Democrats and how he did not initially support Trump.

The White House warned rebellious conservative lawmakers that they should get behind President Donald Trump’s agenda or he may bypass them on future legislative fights, including tax reform. Trump seems to be threatening conservatives an awful lot and that is exactly the opposite of what he should do. He should be working with them. But what I fear is a purge of conservatives. It is rumored that Bannon wanted an enemies list on this last vote. I hope that is not true and that President Trump will stop the threats and work with conservatives to accomplish what needs done here.

I am no fan of Priebus really either and Ryan’s concern was that the debacle could harm the Republican majority in the 2018 midterms. The Freedom Caucus and constitutional conservatives will be watching to see where the President goes from here on out. Ryan has a bullseye on his back now and so does Priebus.