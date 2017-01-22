Priebus Speaks: Ex-CIA Chief Brennan Is Bitter He Wasn’t Retrained By President Trump [VIDEO]

Sounds like Ex-CIA Director John Brennan has sour grapes big time. I don’t know why he would… he surely knew he was going to be canned when Trump was elected. Now Brennan is bitter because he was let go and wasn’t asked to hold over like James Clapper was. Incredibly petty and as Kellyanne Conway said, his comments were spectacularly disappointing.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus had quite a bit to say about Brennan’s bitterness and his cattiness towards President Trump. He finds Brennan’s actions despicable, but they are really in line with a man that has no moral compass. That’s why he did so well under Barack Obama. Brennan called Trump’s Saturday speech at the CIA’s HQ a ‘despicable display’. I assume he is at last pretending to take issue with Trump speaking of the media while standing in front of a wall that bears stars assigned to CIA agents who have died in the line of duty. Cue the outrage.

From The Washington Times:

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus chalked up the apparent rift between President Trump and the intelligence community to the fact that former CIA director John Brennan is “bitter” he wasn’t retained. “I find the whole thing despicable,” Mr. Priebus said on “Fox News Sunday.” “I think that it’s unprofessional, I think perhaps he’s bitter — you know, he was replaced the day before, he was not asked to hold over like [former director of national intelligence James] Clapper was. I don’t know what’s in his head.” He said Mr. Brennan has “a lot of things that he should answer for” with regard to a leaked dossier containing unsubstantiated and embarrassing allegations against Mr. Trump. Mr. Brennan on Saturday criticized Mr. Trump for delivering an upbeat speech in front of the CIA’s Memorial Wall. “Former CIA director Brennan is deeply saddened and angered at Donald Trump’s despicable display of self-aggrandizement in front of the CIA’s Memorial Wall of Agency heroes,” Nick Shapiro, Mr. Brennan’s former deputy chief of staff, said in a statement. “Brennan says that Trump should be ashamed of himself.” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway called those remarks “spectacularly disappointing.”

Priebus says that Brennan has a lot to answer for concerning the leaked Russian dossier. I would agree… it reeks of a setup. Brennan on Saturday criticized Mr. Trump for delivering an upbeat speech in front of the CIA’s Memorial Wall… but why is that such a sin? I’m sure those agents would be honored to have President Trump there and don’t we all want a more ‘upbeat’ nation? It’s far preferable to Obama’s America.

Brennan says that Trump should be ashamed of himself. I disagree. From what I understand, the agents in attendance were very supportive and ready to get to work. Trump himself says he supports the CIA 1000%… just not their leadership and that is being fixed as I write this. The intelligence agencies need an enema. Then we can get back to the business of the nation.

Priebus had this to say: “I was there yesterday,” he said. “I’m telling you, it was a love-fest if you were in the room. These are men and women that President Trump loves and respects. And the reason that he went there first was to tell them, ‘I don’t want you to believe the media that I don’t respect you all as intelligence officers.’ The point is this, one bad actor in the intelligence community doesn’t taint President Trump’s view of the entire intelligence community,” he continued.

President Trump has tapped Rep. Mike Pompeo from Kansas to head the CIA. His Senate confirmation was stalled by Democrats last week. But he will be confirmed and will do a fantastic job at the CIA. Brennan is gone… good riddance.