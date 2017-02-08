Pro-Trump Women NATIONWIDE Cutting Up Their Nordstrom Cards In Support Of Ivanka!

It turns out that it’s not just holier-than-thou liberals who are shopping at Nordstrom, but a great deal of Trump-supporters as well. It didn’t exactly give them warm fuzzies that one of the retailers they frequent decided to drop Ivanka Trump’s line, just because of her father’s policies.

So, how are they making their opinions known to the business? The way only a Republican can.

(Hint: It doesn’t involve rioting, destruction of property or violence.)

Trump-supporting Nordstrom’s shoppers are cutting up their cards and some even plan to return recent purchases, according to Breitbart.

“We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance,” Nordstrom’s press spokesperson told Fortune magazine last week. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.” Nordstrom’s had previously taken a neutral approach to boycotters’ calls for the company to discontinue carrying the brand. An internal email sent last November 21 from company co-President Pete Nordstrom to employees affirmed they would continue carrying the brand, of which he wrote, “[It] has grown to be a sizable and successful business,” according to Fortune. The November email stated their policy on carrying products based on results: “If people don’t buy it, we won’t sell it.” Nordstrom’s statement went on to state, “We strive to be agnostic about politics and to treat all our customers with respect.” In response to media reporting on the email, Nordstrom’s told Fortune, “The email, though meant for an internal audience, captures everything we have to say on this subject. So far we have received many positive responses from our employees.” A Nordstrom representative responded to requests for comment from Breitbart News via email by stating that it will keep selling whatever it has left of Ivanka Trump’s brand. “We’ve offered the brand in different categories and divisions (Shoes, Apparel, Accessories, full price and off price, in-store and online),” the Nordstrom representative said. “Because of variations of when previous buys were made, when they’re delivered and how fast they sell through, we’ll continue to have it available for a while.” The representative refused to provide numbers of how many responses there were to the company pulling Trump’s brand after multiple requests. She also stated that there were no plans to reveal whether the responses were more negative or positive. But, in reality, the brand wasn’t performing badly. Nordstrom’s came under political fire from a series of hardcore anti-Trump activists, according to People Magazine.

Nordstrom’s wouldn’t be the first store to drop a Trump-brand item because of the President’s opinions, but to drop his daughter simply because she happened to be born to him? Ridiculous and petty.