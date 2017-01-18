Protesters Surround Ivanka’s House, She Responds Doing What She Does BEST!

Donald Trump has been in the spotlight for quite a while now. And he took his family with him. Ivanka Trump has become one of the biggest names. And she has recently made sacrifices that will allow her to volunteer and work with her father as he enters the presidency. She has stepped down from her job affiliated with the Trump organization. She worked there as the Executive Vice President of Development & Acquisitions. The last eleven years, she has filled this role, but decided now was the time to step down and take up service in other areas.

But despite what she is doing to help the country, many are angry with her presence in DC and have taken to her home to boycott her. Her response is to be perfectly calm and put her best foot forward.

Western Journalism explains:

One sign read, “Dear Ivanka, please don’t forget to pack human decency.” Two other women wrote, “Ivanka! Should I survive and believe in nothing too?” and “Do not drop our rights.” The Halt Action Group is one of the main players behind the protests. They put out a call for demonstrators to bring cardboard boxes — sarcastically meant to be used by Trump and her family as they prepare to move — bearing phrases such as “abortion rights,” “freedom of speech” and “nuclear regulation.” “The boxes represent freedoms that people are fearful of losing,” the group said in a press release. All the noise was no of no concern to Trump, as she spent Monday evening enjoying a date with her husband. She tweeted a photo of herself in Trump Tower, captioning it: “Bright lights, big city’ with the hashtag #datenight.”

She always seems to go high when the left chooses to go low.