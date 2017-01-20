Quick Primer: Trump’s Day 1 Agenda!

At long last Barack Obama, the Marxist-in-Chief is out of the People’s House. President Trump was sworn in today with Vice President Mike Pence. Melania Trump outshined Jackie Kennedy today in a powder blue, simply elegant outfit. President Trump gave a historic Inauguration speech that took direct aim at all past politicians.

Now, the real work begins and Trump is expected to begin today by taking a number of executive actions to begin to undo the damage Obama brought to America. The crowds at the Inauguration could be heard chanting “Trump! Trump!” The Forgotten Man is no longer forgotten it would seem.

Cleaning up this mess won’t be easy, but our new President has vowed to do so. Chief among those promises is construction of a wall on our southern border and bringing back jobs to the US. Trump is going to cut the federal fat… he threatened to reduce federal workers by 20%. Looks like he won’t have to bother, I heard this morning 28% of them are quitting. Good. Next up… wasteful liberal programs. Trump is also going after TPP and NAFTA. He’ll withdraw from TPP and renegotiate NAFTA.

From Reuters:

Trump is preparing to sign executive actions on his first day in the White House on Friday to take the opening steps to crack down on immigration, build a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border and roll back outgoing President Barack Obama’s policies. Trump’s advisers vetted more than 200 potential executive orders for him to consider signing on healthcare, climate policy, immigration, energy and numerous other issues, but it was not clear how many orders he would initially approve, according to a member of the Trump transition team who was not authorized to talk to the press. Trump is expected to impose a federal hiring freeze and take steps to delay a Labor Department rule due to take effect in April that would require brokers who give retirement advice to put their clients’ best interests first. He also will give official notice he plans to withdraw from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico. Trump is expected to sign an executive order in his first few days to direct the building of a wall on the southern border with Mexico, and actions to limit the entry of asylum seekers from Latin America, among several immigration-related steps his advisers have recommended. That includes rescinding Obama’s order that allowed more than 700,000 people brought into the United States illegally as children to stay in the country on a two-year authorization to work and attend college, according to several people close to the presidential transition team.

I saw an interview last night from a border guy… ICE has hope for the first time in eight long years. There’s a buzz on the border as Trump gets ready to crack down on illegal immigrants and reinstate the rule of law. In every sector of America today there seems to be relief, happiness and pride for the first time in a long, long time. It’s uplifting.

It’s also expected by advisers to Trump that he will put restrictions on people entering the United States from certain countries until a system for “extreme vetting” for Islamist extremists can be set up. Trump is also expected to extend prohibitions on future lobbying imposed on members of his Transition Team. In other words… the party is over for corruptocrats and those who break the law.

I wish President Trump much success. It will be interesting to see what he does over the next few days… it’s guaranteed to not be boring.