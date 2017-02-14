REVEALED: The Hidden Message in Michael Flynn’s Resignation Letter

Shocking news broke last night that Gen. Michael Flynn had resigned. His appointment to his position as national security adviser was rife with controversy due to his alleged ties to Russia. It came to light that Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his communication with the Russian ambassador, and so Flynn did the right thing, and resigned. But he didn’t go quietly — he had a lot to say still, and you can read it here in his resignation letter.

Flynn had served as the national security adviser for less than a month, and in the meantime, Gen. Keith Kellogg will be his temporary replacement until Trump finds someone to permanently replace Flynn.

The full text of Flynn’s resignation letter was recently released, and you can read it here:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The letter serves as a subtle rebuke to the mainstream media, which has sought to sully his record and experience. And it also shows that Flynn, whatever his personal feelings may be, still stands with Trump. “Throughout my over thirty three years of honorable military service, and my tenure as the National Security Advisor, I have always performed my duties with the utmost of integrity and honesty to those I have served, to include the President of the United States,” Flynn wrote. “I am tendering my resignation, honored to have served our nation and the American people in such a distinguished way.”

Whether Flynn’s ommission when speaking to Pence was purposeful, or just an honest mistake, he is doing the right thing by resigning. Pence, along with Reince Priebus, were allegedly closely involved in encouraging Flynn to resign. Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway reportedly wanted Flynn to stay.

After resigning, Flynn told Fox News, “I have nothing to be ashamed for and everything to be proud of.”