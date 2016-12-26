Sex Scandal Engulfs Trump Team – Things Just Got MESSY [VIDEO]

Jason Miller was tapped last week to be President-elect Donald Trump’s communications director. He accepted and then just two days later withdrew, pleading that he had a baby on the way and that a White House position would be too demanding of his time. He now says he needs more time with his family… this is his second child. This looks very bad for Miller for a number of reasons, which I’ll get to here in a minute. This is a guy that worked for Ted Cruz and other politicians. He fought like hell for a spot in Trump’s cabinet and then walked away from it. There may have been a very good reason for it.

AJ Delgado, a senior adviser in Trump’s transition team, has posted several tweets addressing Jason Miller being a philanderer. One was about a ‘baby daddy’. The excuse that Miller used is the catchall political excuse that everyone in politics uses when they are tainted by scandal or are about to be. Delgado called Miller the 2016 version of John Edwards. Ouch. Then strangely, Delgado deleted all her tweets. But not before she made it very clear she was referring to Jason Miller.

From New York Daily News:

Donald Trump’s inner circle was thrown into turmoil Saturday when his newly-named White House communications director resigned after a transition team staffer posted cryptic tweets suggesting he’s a philanderer. Jason Miller announced that he won’t be joining the Trump administration just two days after he was tapped to lead the White House communications team. Miller said in a statement that he wanted to spend more time with his family. “It’s clear they need to be my top priority right now, and this is not the time to start a new job as demanding as White House communications director,” said Miller, whose wife is expecting their second child. But AJ Delgado, a senior advisor in Trump’s transition team, posted several tweets hinting that Miller was at the center of a sex scandal. “Congratulations to the baby-daddy on being named WH Comms Director!” she wrote in one now-deleted tweet. “The 2016 version of John Edwards,” she wrote in another, referring to the disgraced ex-Democratic senator who fathered a child with his mistress. Delgado, a Miami lawyer who emerged as one of Trump’s fiercest surrogates during the campaign, had earlier called on Miller to resign. “When people need to resign graciously and refuse to, it’s a bit…spooky,” she tweeted.

Delgado is a lawyer herself and one of the fiercest surrogates out there for Trump. Both Delgado and Miller were reportedly among a trio of Trump senior advisers who spent the night before the third and final presidential debate partying at a Las Vegas strip club. I don’t know whether that is true or not… you can never tell with these media rags, but it looks very, very bad.

Delgado continued to savage Miller on Twitter on Saturday before scrapping her account entirely. “When you try to put on a brave face and tweet about nonsense to distract, your feed looks like @JasonMillerinDC’s,” she mysteriously said. She intimated further that Miller was not leaving of his own accord initially. “When people need to resign graciously and refuse to, it’s a bit … spooky.” But there are a number of people on Trump’s team that did not want Miller to leave.

Was there something between Delgado and Miller? Or did Delgado just hate the guy’s guts? Was Miller cheating on his wife, who just had their second child? How long has this been going on? All valid questions and no doubt at some point will have answers. Miller exited stage right and fast… who knows about Delgado. It’s all a bit of a political soap opera.