Steve Harvey Meets With Trump Then TWEETS Jaw-Dropping Update On Social Media

Steve Harvey is not only a great comedian, he’s a good man. I’ve watched him for a long time and he always seems to want to do the right thing. He met with President-elect Trump yesterday at Trump Tower. They sat down to talk about the inner cities. Harvey will be working with HUD Secretary Ben Carson, who was just confirmed.

Harvey was impressed with Trump and feels he genuinely cares about the inner cities and fixing what is wrong in many black communities. He walked away with renewed hope and a strengthened purpose. Hosting Family Feud is what Harvey does for a living… helping inner city kids and families is what he loves. It is sure to tick off the liberals in Hollywood and I don’t think he gives a crap. Good for Harvey.

From USA Today:

TV host Steve Harvey was the latest celebrity to drop in for a meeting at Trump Tower on Friday. And now he’s explaining what it was all about. “Our president (Obama) asked that all of us sit down and talk to one another in order to move our country forward,” the host of Family Feud and The Steve Harvey Show noted in a statement posted to Twitter. “The transition teams on both sides asked me to meet and I’m glad I did.” … Harvey, who has been weathering a blowback over racial comments about Asian men on his talk show, told reporters after the meeting, “They’re kind of beating me up on the Internet right now for no reason, but that’s life, isn’t it?” (That situation is not likely to improve dramatically after Friday’s meeting.)

The so-called Social Justice Warriors have been tearing Harvey a new one on the Internet because of some joke or comments he made about Asian men. It’s just dumb beyond belief and Steve Harvey is pretty much ignoring it. The attacks after the meeting though are sure to be even more intense. Harvey can take it… he’s a strong and convicted guy.

This is what we should be doing… getting together and figuring out how to handle our country’s problems as Americans and as a nation. I predict that Carson and Harvey will do miracles in the inner cities and bring something to the people who live there that they haven’t had in over eight years… real hope. It’s going to mean that a lot of people have to roll up their sleeves and it will take hard work, perseverance and a lot of courage, but that’s what will make America great again. You can bet that Carson and Harvey will be in the thick of it.