Student Steals MAGA – Throws Fit To Punish Owner For Wearing It [VIDEO]

I don’t usually let news items get to me, but I have to say this one just pissed me off. I felt like hunting this b*tch down myself and telling her to take her commie, racist butt and just shove it. I guarantee if you watch this video, you’ll get how I feel. It won’t be good for your blood pressure, but you should watch it. She stole this guy’s hat that says ‘Make America Great Again’ and she said it condoned genocide. She’s a hatemonger and a freaking moron. That hat is no such thing. This innocent student at UC Riverside was minding his own business, going to listen to a speaker and this nut job steals his cap. She’s lucky he didn’t deck her.

Then this loon took the hat to the student center and tried to turn it in, making the ‘promotes genocide’ claim again. The student took his hat back… forcefully. Who the hell does this broad think she is? The video has been viewed 3.8 million times on Facebook as of today. Matthew Vitale is the owner of the hat. He’s half Nicaraguan, but that didn’t stop this chick from accusing him of turning a blind eye to “micro-aggressions against people of color” and supporting “laws and legislation that literally kill and murder in the masses, people of color.” So glad I’m not in college anymore… I wouldn’t last a day there.

Vitale had never met this student before she took his hat. That’s private property… something communists don’t have a grasp of unless of course it’s their property. He was blindsided and shocked when she grabbed his hat, especially since he had worn it numerous times on campus before. The aspiring radical revolutionary is Ethnic Studies major Edith Macias. “So this guy thought it would be a good idea to go into a conference wearing this f***ing hat,” she says in the video. “Look at the kind of sh*t he’s wearing, You know what this represents? This represents genocide—genocide of a bunch of people.”

“Do you have any f***ing conscience?” she continues, before adding that “f***ing freedom of speech is genocide, homeboy. I swear to God I could burn this sh*t. I swear to God I could burn this sh*t,” she rants. “Are you people not going to do anything? She is stealing my property,” Vitale says, as university staff looks on silently and awkwardly. In fact, the guy seems to initially agree with this chick if I saw it right. “We will need to return his property to him, but we can talk about…” one university employee eventually interjects. “How about we talk about not letting him wear this sh*t on campus?” Macias screeches. “The fact that you people haven’t gotten this back for me is sad and wrong,” Vitale says at one point. “Oh my God, you’re going to keep letting him wear it?” Macias whines. “That just shows how the f— UCR is and the education system. It’s geared to benefit white people, white people, not me.” Here’s an idea… take your racist ass and leave. I know that at least several people there would be relieved to see you go.

Macias winds up being confronted by campus security at the end of the video. Well, happy day! At least that’s something. Macias posted a video of herself on Facebook grabbing the hat. “Wearing a Make America Great Again cap at UCR… Youre making the decision to intentionally hurt people,” she wrote. “‘Make America Great Again’ coded ‘Continue the Genocide of POC’. You feel safe cuz you got the cops and politicians on your side. Youre not safe… just saying.” Bad spelling and punctuation aside, she’s right… we aren’t safe… not with militant activists running around our campuses like this nut case.