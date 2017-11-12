How To Survive Thanksgiving With Trump Supporters? ‘Be A F*cking Adult’

Apparently, liberals need “how-to” guides to survive meeting with family members that have different political opinions than they do. Because being a normal human being is too difficult in 2017, apparently.

So, Salon put out their obligatory Thanksgiving article on: “How to survive Thanksgiving if you have to spend it with diehard Trump supporters.” Something tells me that, “How about you just talk about family memories and good times instead of politics” isn’t among the advice.

I’ll be spending Thanksgiving with my mother, my twin brother, his boyfriend and my little brother. The voting breaks down like this.

Me: Evan McMullin

Gay brother: Donald Trump

Brother’s boyfriend: Didn’t vote, but also didn’t like Trump.

Little brother: He’s still underage.

Mother: Either Ted Cruz or Donald Trump. It’s never really come up.

When we talk about politics, it’s always on what the issues are and how they can be fixed. We have never had a serious, I-Never-Want-To-Talk-To-You-Again argument. We respect each other enough to know that everyone is allowed to have their own opinion. I may disagree with my brother, who may disagree with his boyfriend, who may disagree with my mother, but that doesn’t stop us from having a good time.

But apparently some people think it should.

“Keylock also shared advice for those of us with Trump supporters in our families as the holidays approach,” the article reads. “‘Empathy takes a massive amount of courage, even though it’s considered a soft skill. We have to be vulnerable, be ready to let go. You have to listen to what somebody is saying. That doesn’t mean accept it blindly, but you learn nothing from talking and everything from listening. All people’s stories matter. Go in, open your ears, watch your tone. Then tell them your story. A lot of these conversations are bred from fear and ignorance. That turns into hate later. But empathy is about being vulnerable and courageous, and listening and being present. Those are leadership skills. If you can’t do that, how can you lead your conversation forward?'”

And there at the end of his “take the high road” monologue?

“Breathe. Meditate.”

But Twitter wasn’t about to let them get away with this kind of ridiculousness. In fact, a lot of people made even better points than the author.

Step 1: Be a fucking adult. https://t.co/Nd9Df8icIX — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 12, 2017 × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

If you think you need a survival guide to spend time with family members with whom you disagree, you're the insufferable one. #ProTip https://t.co/4dWHUtpaE9 — Everything's Coming Up Mo's-es (@molratty) November 12, 2017

I'm extremely anti-Trump but have Trump supporters in my family and can't understand what sort of subhuman would need a guide like this https://t.co/xKvxTE2fgT — Taqqiya Purveyor (@notwokieleaks) November 12, 2017

What if I have to spend it with self-important, smug liberals? Can you give me a quick primer on gender studies and interpretive dance? Or catch me up on the other 73 genders? — MrClarkJosephKent (@MrClarkJKent) November 12, 2017

How about just resisting the urge to bring up your social justice bullshit at the dinner table? — StompyMech (@Stmpy_Mch) November 12, 2017

Be polite.

Don’t talk politics.

Enjoy being with friends and family.

Don’t talk politics.

Express thanks for your blessings.

Don’t talk politics.

Enjoy your dinner.

Don’t talk politics.

Watch football.

Don’t talk politics.

Be kind. Don’t talk politics. — Dwarfclone (@Dwarfclone) November 12, 2017

The fact that grown-ups have to be coached on how to behave like a decent person around their family members tells you a lot about how far we’ve fallen as people.