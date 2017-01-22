Team Trump changes White House website, leaves a special message about law enforcement

Well, this is something we haven’t seen in a long, long time… a law and order President who respects and cherishes law enforcement. President Trump has made it clear on the White House web site that police will no longer be hunted down and disparaged in this country. They will work in partnership with Americans and the US government to rid our country of the criminal thugs that have been allowed to run rampant during the Obama years.

You won’t see the likes of Black Lives Matter visiting the White House while Trump is President. Those days are gone. Trump not only removed pages on climate change and LGBTQ nonsense… he added a page on honoring law enforcement. Trump also got rid of the Spanish option on the web site and removed all racial preferences. That’s a massive change right there. Police are going to be given more leeway and deference and those such as the rioters last week are going to be met with rougher treatment that is long overdue.

From BizPac Review:

There is indeed a new sheriff in town. The revamping of the White House website continues in earnest under President Donald Trump. Gone is the left-wing ideology put in place by his predecessor, being replaced with more traditional American values. …like support for law enforcement. While former President Barack Obama welcomed leaders of the violent anti-cop Black Lives Matter movement to the White House with open arms, Trump moved to send the nation’s law enforcement officers a reassuring message. Along with removing pages dedicated to the myth of climate change and LGBT issues, the Trump administration added a page titled: Standing Up For Our Law Enforcement Community. The page denounces the “dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America” ushered in under Obama: One of the fundamental rights of every American is to live in a safe community. A Trump Administration will empower our law enforcement officers to do their jobs and keep our streets free of crime and violence. The Trump Administration will be a law and order administration. President Trump will honor our men and women in uniform and will support their mission of protecting the public. The dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong. The Trump Administration will end it.

The page also addresses getting the criminal element under control in our cities and supporting the right of Americans to arm and protect themselves. Glory freaking hallelujah! It speaks of a wall on the southern border and deporting illegal aliens. Trump intends to stem the tide of lawlessness connected with illegal immigration. He is going after gangs and drug dealers too. All of this brings a tear to my eye.

I especially love this passage: “Our job is not to make life more comfortable for the rioter, the looter, or the violent disrupter,” the page states. “Our job is to make life more comfortable for parents who want their kids to be able to walk the streets safely. Or the senior citizen waiting for a bus. Or the young child walking home from school.” Perhaps America will feel more like the country we all thought we had lost now that Trump is President. It’s certainly beginning to feel that way.