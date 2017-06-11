Teen Wore “Trump Shirt” for Yearbook Photo, Learns the Hard Way He Was Censored [VIDEO]

I think it is safe to say there are some very ticked off parents and students at Wall High School in New Jersey. One student, who paid $110 for photos, wore his Trump t-shirt only to have the Trump slogan photoshopped out of his picture. Another had a “Trump” vest ‘adjusted’. The freshman class president had a selected quote deleted to her surprise. It’s a violation of free speech to do this and sheer censorship. I don’t blame them for being angry and demanding new yearbooks be issued with an explanation.

But… here is the kicker. The school administration doesn’t do the yearbooks. A yearbook committee does and whoever oversaw it is responsible for this. The committee should be held responsible and be forced to make this right… even if it means their parents have to pony up the money for it. I’m sure the staff there is mostly liberal, but put the blame where it goes here. It was other students who pulled this crap and they should be ashamed of themselves and held accountable for their actions.

From the New York Post:

Fake photos! Parents at a New Jersey high school are outraged that their kids' yearbook photos were Photoshopped to remove pro-Trump slogans on their clothing. One student at Wall HS had the "TRUMP Make America Great Again" motto deleted from his T-shirt, while a junior classmate had his fleece "Trump" vest sanitized. A third student, the freshman class president, was stunned to see that her selected quote — a Trump utterance — never made it to print. "I want all the yearbooks reissued. Everybody gets a brand-new yearbook," fumed Joseph Berardo, whose 17-year-old son, Grant, donned the Trump T-shirt on picture day last fall. "And I want a letter from the administration explaining why the yearbooks are being reissued, and it should be used as a teaching moment related to the First Amendment in civil discourse," the father added. Berardo bought $110 worth of photos of Grant in his "historic" T-shirt, but the Trump slogan was gone when his son received his yearbook on Thursday.

The boy’s father said he made sure there were no dress-code restrictions before Grant wore the MAGA shirt. “It was the first election he took an interest in, and it was an interesting way to memorialize it,” the disappointed father said. It’s a damned shame that people are doing crap like this. It’s disgusting and shameful. Oddly enough, a student in a Reagan-Bush shirt who appeared in a candid group shot was not censored. Barack Obama t-shirts in past yearbooks also met no similar cleansing. It’s obvious it is a clear bias against President Trump.

“I don’t think there was a deep-seated plot here, but I think there’s a yearbook committee and a yearbook adviser, and somewhere in the mix someone or several people decided to censor three students,” Berardo said. “The fact that the committee found it OK to censor the president’s name or anything that wasn’t offensive is just wrong.”

The father has a scheduled sit-down with Principal Rosaleen Sirchio and yearbook adviser Susan Parsons on Monday. Parsons said, “We have never made any action against any political party.” When asked if she knew who scrubbed the Trump images, she said, “I’m going to hang up,” to the New York Post. Telling, no? Looks like there’s a first time for everything.