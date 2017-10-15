Tillerson Checked His Pants, Claims He Hasn’t Been Castrated By Trump [VIDEO]

Well then… do tell. Jake Tapper evidently called Tillerson on the carpet on whether he called Trump a moron or not and T-Rex would not answer the question. Mattis has said that it never happened and I don’t think Mattis is one to lie, but he may not know for certain either. When Tapper didn’t get any joy on that question, he zeroed in on Senator Corker’s statement that Trump had “castrated” Tillerson before the world stage. And, totally out of character for Tillerson, he gave an answer on that utterly moronic claim. Tillerson said, “I checked, I’m fully intact,” after Tapper pressed him on being ‘gelded’. Good to know he still has his manly bits.

Corker is a friend of Tillerson’s, but politics makes for blurred friendship lines to say the least. The Secretary of State also said he thinks Trump is an “unconventional” President who uses unconventional communication tools and techniques to motivate change. As I understand it, Tillerson and Trump are at odds and don’t see eye to eye much these days. Trump is more aggressive when it comes to Iran and North Korea. Tillerson is more of a diplomat. I doubt Tillerson will stay indefinitely, but one never knows.

I would just like to ask, with all the existential threats we face currently from North Korea, Iran, Russia and China, why are we discussing the Secretary of State’s equipment package? It seems to me that there are far more pressing matters out there like healthcare, taxes and national defense and although I’m not always in Trump’s court, he did a lot of good things this past week and should be given credit for it. Corker is way out of line. Corker in an interview with The Washington Post ripped Trump over his relationship with Tillerson. “You cannot publicly castrate your own Secretary of State without giving yourself that binary choice,” Corker told the Post. “The tweets — yes, you raise tension in the region [and] it’s very irresponsible. But it’s the first part that I am most exercised about.”

Perhaps Corker thinks he is defending his friend Tillerson. Perhaps Tillerson is using Corker as a proxy. But whatever happened to political decorum? It is inappropriate to say these kinds of things during a time rife with violence, chaos and tragedy. Corker (R-TN) knows this, so I have to wonder at his true motive here. Corker praised Tillerson in the interview, saying the former ExxonMobil CEO is doing “phenomenal” things for the U.S. diplomatic relationship with China. But the Tennessee Republican said Trump’s actions are causing those efforts to “fall apart.” “When you jack the legs out from under your chief diplomat, you cause all that to fall apart,” Corker told the Post. “Us working with [Beijing] effectively is the key to not getting to a binary choice. When you publicly castrate your Secretary of State, you take that off the table.” I despise the term ‘binary choice’. It’s a misnomer.

There is a time for diplomacy and a time for war. China is not even remotely a friend to the US. They are busily preparing for war against us. Perhaps Corker is blind to that, which is odd and worrisome because Corker is the chairman of the Senate’s Committee on Foreign Relations. Tillerson, in my viewpoint, is far too conciliatory to the Iranians, North Koreans, Russians and Chinese. Perhaps before making public, unilateral statements on an enemy of the US and how we intend to deal with them, he might want to check with the Commander in Chief.