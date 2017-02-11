After ‘Travel Ban’ Loses In Court, Judge Jeanine Tells Trump How He Will Win In Supreme Court! VIDEO

It is no secret the travel ban is one of the most debated topics right now. And the recent court situation is only adding heat to the fire. Now instead of working on a solution to the immigration and refugee crisis, we are debating over a travel ban. And it is not helping anyone.

But recently, Judge Jeanine made a clear statement on how the recent ruling could be overturned.

According to Western Journalism:

Pirro stated on The O’Reilly Factor shortly after the ruling came down on Thursday night, “If you’re from Libya or Somalia, you don’t have constitutional rights. You see that’s the problem with the Left. The first thing they start claiming is that ‘Oh my goodness, the reason it is wrong is that it’s unconstitutional.’ That’s hogwash.” The 9th Circuit’s opinion left a Seattle federal district court judge’s temporary restraining order blocking implementation of Trump’s executive order in place. The executive order calls for a 90-day pause in travel or immigration from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. In their ruling, the justices listed the due process and First Amendment freedom of religion rights of those seeking to enter the country as reasons the Trump administration’s ban will likely be ruled unconstitutional. Due process rights refer to the Fifth Amendment’s language, which states that no person “shall be denied life, liberty or property without due process of law.” Both host Bill O’Reilly and Pirro agreed until a person steps foot in the United States, they have no due process rights at all, much less those of a U.S. citizen.

It makes sense, doesn’t it?? Our constitutional rights are not ensured to everyone around the globe. So how is this unconstitutional??