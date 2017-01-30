Trey Gowdy Has Issued a Statement on Trump’s Extreme Vetting Policy

When Trey Gowdy decides to open his mouth, you’d better bet that people are going to listen. There is nothing I love more than an intelligent man with a proper understanding of reality.

Gowdy’s statement on the Trump vetting policy is everything I wanted to say and more.

From The Federalist Papers Project:

Rep. Trey Gowdy (SC-04) issued a statement following President Trump’s executive orders on extreme vetting: “Our nation has a long and rich history of welcoming those fleeing persecution. We also have a long and rich history of liberating those suffering under oppression. We are the most welcoming and generous country in the world, and we are a country of immigrants. The world we find ourselves in is dangerous and becoming increasingly so. Since national security and public safety are the preeminent functions of government, there is a fundamental duty to ensure the necessary background investigations can be done to stop anyone intent on doing harm from exploiting Americans’ generosity and taking more innocent lives. American people deserve border and interior security. They deserve to know who is coming to our country, for what purpose, and for how long. They deserve to be assured those seeking entry into the country – regardless of the length of stay – have been vetted thoroughly and do not represent a security risk. I am committed to doing everything we can to keep Americans safe just as I am committed to defending religious liberty and providing refuge to those fleeing persecution.”

America needs to stand for people who are being treated terribly in their homeland simply for exercising their religious freedoms, but we cannot be stupid about it either. We cannot and will not remain free if we invite people into our country who hate everything we stand for.