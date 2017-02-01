Trump Abruptly Left The White House To Board Marine One, All Due To ONE Navy Seal

If you had any doubts as to President Trump’s patriotism, you don’t need to question him anymore. This is something I haven’t seen a President (or any other leader for that matter) do in quite some time.

Even if you don’t like Trump, you have to admit that this is pretty awesome.

From the Independent Journal Review:

After spending much of his first days in the Oval Office at a breakneck pace of meetings, briefings, and executive orders, many were surprised Wednesday afternoon when President Trump abruptly left the Oval Office with his daughter Ivanka to board a waiting Marine One helicopter. The president and his daughter somberly made their way across the South Lawn to the waiting Marine One as reporters wondered where the president could be going. The White House Press Office issued the following release: POTUS and daughter Ivanka emerged from the Oval Office at 2:57 p.m. under cloudy skies on a chilly winter day, with Trump wearing a long, dark overcoat that was unbuttoned, allowing his signature blue tie to show. She was wearing black and blue overcoat that was buttoned, and carrying a black handbag. The first daughter had her blonde hair pulled up. POTUS and his daughter walked slowly toward Marine One, Trump giving the pool a brief wave. At 2:58 p.m., Ivanka boarded the executive helicopter first, followed by her father, who saluted the Marine as he started up the stairs. At 3 p.m., the engines fired up, and two minutes later Marine One lifted off from the South Lawn.

At this time, nobody knew where the Trumps were headed, or why they had taken off so quickly.

Shortly, however, another Press Release came from the White House and it will absolutely melt your heart.

POTUS is arriving shortly or has already arrived in Marine One at Dover Air Force Base for arrival of remains of a US commando killed early Sunday in Yemen during a raid on Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. The Pentagon has identified the deceased as Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens, 36, of Peoria, Ill. Multiple news outlets have said Owens was a member of SEAL Team 6. The death occurred during the first counter-terrorism operation of the Trump presidency. Sen. Chris Coons (D) of Delaware is accompanying POTUS on the visit to Dover AFB.

This is an amazingly patriotic move on Trump’s part and I hope he never stops behaving this way. This is exactly the kind of thing Americans want to see in a leader.