Trump Already Executing Plans To Destroy WASTEFUL Government Program!

President Trump, like the rest of us with two brain cells to rub together, knows that the government is spending way too much money and doing nothing to help grow the economy. This is why he plans to radically cut spending and do away with useless, wasteful programs.

It looks like he has already started making a list of things he wants to eliminate.

Trump has set his sights on the National Endowment For the Arts as the first casualty of government shrinkage and liberals are going to have a hissy fit.

Don’t get me wrong, the arts are extremely important in America, and are essential in becoming a well-rounded individual, but is it really the government’s job to pay for it?

(Hint: The answer is “no.”)

In a report on wasteful spending filed four years ago, it was revealed that this mission apparently involved wasting nearly $1 million to study the influence of romance in books, films, etc., according to TheBlaze. And that doesn’t even count that study of French lesbians since World War II. The president-elect also aspired to privatize the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, another bloated program whose sole purpose is “to ensure universal access to non-commercial, high-quality content” by “distributing more than 70 percent of its funding to nearly 1,500 locally owned public radio and television stations.”

It is not my job to make sure your kid learns how to play the flute. Privatize it; it will almost certainly make more money that way.