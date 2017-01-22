Trump To Announce US In Beginning Stages Of Discussions To Move Embassy To Jerusalem

Rumors raged earlier today after President Trump spoke with Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time since his swearing in. At issue was moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. At first, the media in Israel was reporting that President Trump would announce the move tomorrow. However, as the day went on, the White House issued a statement that says they are only in the beginning of talks concerning the move of the embassy. I believe this means that the move will become a reality and it is long past due. But there will be a price to pay… it could well set Arab countries on fire as they have promised violent retaliation for this move. So be it.

Jerusalem has been Israel’s capital city since its founding in 1948. There was an original UN partition plan that proposed Jerusalem as a city under international sovereignty. That plan is not valid in my viewpoint and the Israelis do not recognize it with good reason. Jerusalem is Israel’s, plain and simple. Muslims have been trying to conquer it and call it their own for a long time. If you look back in the 1950s… there was not even a mosque to be found. Because of the UN and globalists it has become a religious war zone and we find ourselves in this mess. Another reason to ditch the UN.

From Business Insider:

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Sunday that it is only in the early stages of talks to fulfill President Donald Trump’s pledge to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, an action that would likely spark anger in the Arab world. “We are at the very beginning stages of even discussing this subject,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in a statement. Aides said no announcement of an embassy move was imminent. Washington’s embassy is in Tel Aviv, as are most foreign diplomatic posts. Israel calls Jerusalem its eternal capital, but Palestinians also lay claim to the city as part of an eventual Palestinian state. Both sides cite biblical, historical and political claims. Trump, who vowed during the 2016 presidential campaign to move the embassy, was due to speak by phone on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, their first call since the U.S. businessman-turned-politician took office on Friday.

In 1995, Congress mandated that the US move the embassy to Israel through the Jerusalem Embassy Act. The law, however, contained a waiver that allowed the president to keep the embassy in Tel Aviv, acknowledging the supremacy of the executive in determining the foreign policy of the US. It looks like President Trump will decline that waiver.

Israel approved building permits on Sunday for hundreds of homes in three East Jerusalem settlements in expectation that Trump will row back on the previous administration’s criticism of such projects. If this comes to pass, Israel will have a tremendous celebration and the Muslim world will roil in anger. Trump knows this and is more interested in doing the right thing than placating Arab states. I guess we will see what happens next. It won’t be boring.