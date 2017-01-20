Trump Brushes off Obama, Says He’ll Keep Tweeting Thanks to Secret Service

Donald Trump’s penchant for using Twitter even after the election has caused a lot of questions. Once he is sworn in, will he stop tweeting? Or will this continue for the next four years? It seemed that the tweeting might slow down when Trump turned his phone into the Secret Service — but he got a new phone, Secret Service-approved — so he can continue reaching out to his followers on Twitter.

Trump’s new phone will be encrypted, so it can be secure. He will still be able to make and receive calls, but few people will be given the number.

He has also confirmed that he does plan to continue using Twitter. While Barack Obama set up an official @POTUS account, Trump does not plan on using it. Instead, he will keep using his @RealDonaldTrump account. Surprisingly, Trump is not the one who posts his tweets — his staffers do it for him, after he dictates his thoughts for them. “I thought I’d do less of it [tweeting], but I’m covered so dishonestly by the press — so dishonestly,” Trump recently said as an explanation.



Just watched @NBCNightlyNews – So biased, inaccurate and bad, point after point. Just can't get much worse, although @CNN is right up there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2016

Trump currently has 20 million followers on Twitter, and another 26 million across other social media outlets. “When you think that you’re 46 million there, I’d rather just let that build up and just keep it @realDonaldTrump, it’s working,” he said.

Do you think Trump should keep tweeting?