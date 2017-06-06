Trump Catches First WH Leaker – Here’s Who It Is…

The Trump administration has been trying to find the source of constant White House leaks to the media, and the first of these leakers has finally been arrested. She is a defense contractor for the National Security Agency who had top-secret clearance, and her name is Reality Leigh Winner.

Winner is a 25-year-old from Georgia who works for Pluribus International, from whom she stole classified documents and leaked them to “The Intercept”. A glimpse at her social media footprint shows that she is seemingly a diehard liberal who vehemently opposed Donald Trump. She is also a veteran of the Air Force, where she worked as a linguist:

Reality Winner, arrested for alleged classified leak, is a former US Air Force linguist who speaks Pashto, Farsi & Dari, her mother tells me pic.twitter.com/SQjt13wRw6 — Jon Swaine (@jonswaine) June 5, 2017

She also is a fan of socialist Bernie Sanders, as well as Bill Maher and Michael Moore. Winner also appears to support other liberal causes, such as the Women’s March, the Islamic Society of North America, and referred to Donald Trump as a “piece of s***” over his position on the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) protests.

Monday, Winner was indicted in federal court.

“The Intercept” reached out to authorities to notify them about the classified document that had been given to them, which detailed alleged Russian involvement in the November elections. The information was quickly determined to be classified, and six people had accessed and printed the report.

The FBI also has since spoken about their capture of Winner, and pointed out that — unlike other leakers, such as Edward Snowden — she was incredibly easy to track down. She was contacted at her home in Augusta, Georgia, and did not deny what she had done. “During that conversation, WINNER admitted intentionally identifying and printing the classified intelligence reporting at issue despite not having a “need to know,” and with knowledge that the intelligence reporting was classified,” the affidavit said.

