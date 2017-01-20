Trump Is Hours Away From Taking The White House – Mexico Sends Something UNEXPECTED!

Joaquin Guzman Loera is a Mexican drug lord known often as “El Chapo.” He is the epitome of a drug lord. He is responsible for trafficking huge quantities of drugs into our nation and taking apart American lives. But he has been held in Mexico after escaping an American prison. Although he was seeking refuge, he finally was given a verdict.

And just like that he is being extradited to America to face trial for the crimes he has committed.

The Mexican Government came out with an official statement explaining what took place.

“The government of the Republic announces that today the Fifth Appellate Criminal Court in Mexico City ruled to deny the protection of the Federal Justice system to Joaquin Guzman Loera against the agreements made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 20, 2016, which permitted his extradition to the United States of America in order to be tried for various crimes, after finding that those agreements complied with constitutional requirements, the requirements of bilateral treaties and other legal rulings that are in effect and that his human rights were not and have not been violated by these proceedings,” Mexico’s government said in a statement. The U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement that it “extends its gratitude to the Government of Mexico for their extensive cooperation and assistance in securing the extradition of Guzman Loera to the United States.”

Luckily this man will be receiving the justice that he deserves.



Mexican drug kingpin "El Chapo" Guzman in US custody and on way to New York to face trafficking, other charges. https://t.co/1EmJKampmS — The Associated Press (@AP) January 19, 2017