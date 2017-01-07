Trump Has HUGE Opportunity – Chance To Fill 2X More Federal Court Spots Than Obama

If Donald Trump truly wants to be a historically great president, he is certainly going to have the opportunity from a judicial perspective. He comes into office with 113 vacancies on the federal courts that need to be filled. 17 of those are on the circuit court of appeals and 87 are at the district level. There is one seat (for now) that needs to be filled in the Supreme Court. Trump could change the entire court outlook while in office.

“It’s not insurmountable in four years for Trump to restore the courts almost to what they were before Obama took office,” FreedomWorks’ legal affairs fellow Curt Levey said. “If he can do that, the chances are conservatives will be in great shape if Trump serves eight years.” Normally, I would say Trump would be too old to run in four years, but the guy is in great shape for his age and a literal force to be reckoned with. We’ll see… but I have a feeling if things go well, that Republicans are going to be in the driver’s seat for many years to come.

From Western Journalism:

President-elect Donald Trump will have the opportunity to fill more than twice as many vacancies on the federal bench as Barack Obama did when he took office in 2009. There are currently 113 vacancies on the federal courts, including the 17 on the circuit court of appeals, 87 at the district court level and, of course, one on the U.S. Supreme Court, among others. When Obama took office, there were only 54 spots vacant. The present figure represents 12 percent of the entire federal bench and means Trump will have the ability shape the third branch of government in a profound way. “If President-elect Trump can put a different face on the Supreme Court and the Courts of Appeals he could substantially change the course of federal jurisprudence,” Russell Wheeler, a judicial nominations expert with the liberal Brookings Institution, told CNN. The high number of openings comes despite Obama successfully appointing more judges (329) to the bench than President George W. Bush did (326).

Trump will fill twice as many vacancies as Barack Obama, who stacked the courts with liberals at every turn. I hear that Trump wants to put an Originalist on the Supreme Court in Scalia’s chair. That warms my heart and makes me almost giddy. And I would not be surprised if he tapped Mike Lee or Ted Cruz for the spot. The trick is getting them confirmed. You can bet, a lot of wheeling and dealing would take place and Trump excels at that. As for the lower courts, all that is necessary is a simple majority thanks to the idiocy of Harry Reid. Payback’s a b*tch.

“The freedoms we cherish and the constitutional values and principles our country was founded on are in jeopardy. The responsibility is greater than ever to protect and uphold these freedoms and I will appoint justices, who like Justice Scalia, will protect our liberty with the highest regard for the Constitution,” Trump said in September. I have great hope that Trump will keep his word and put a constitutional conservative in the mold of Scalia on the high court. Maybe then we can get some of this horrible crap reversed and fixed.