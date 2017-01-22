Trump just said one thing to SILENCE every protester

After the massive protests on Inauguration Day, President Trump said one thing that should shut up every protester out there: “Why didn’t these people vote?” Because it’s not about elections or supporting our country… these people want communism and they won’t get it through the voting process. So, they have decided to start a civil war in our streets and cause as much damage and chaos as they can to disrupt Trump’s presidency. The ones arrested were with DisruptJ20 and Black Bloc asshats… communists and anarchists. This is the true face of the left.

Yesterday, 500,000 marched in the Million Woman March. Many were celebrities and Trump is right, they do nothing but hurt their cause. You had Ashley Judd get up there and she was nothing less than disgusting, accusing Trump of sleeping with his daughter Ivanka. You had Madonna get up there and incite violence and sedition by speaking of her desire to blow up the White House. For that stupidity, she got a visit from the Secret Service.

From TMZ:

Donald Trump sent 3 different messages to America via Twitter re: Saturday’s protests: 1. You sat on your hands. Trump said, “Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote?” 2. Celebrities are a turnoff. It’s a theme Trump has carried forward since early on in his campaign. He said, “Celebs hurt cause badly.” Lots of celebs spoke at the rallies, including Scarlett Johansson, Ashley Judd, Amy Schumer and Madonna. 3. I’m not against protests. Trump ended with a conciliatory thought, saying, “Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don’t always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views.”

It’s one thing to protest peacefully. That’s your right. It is quite another to throw bricks, rocks and stones at police and spit on them. It’s yet another to take bats to the windows of Bank of America, McDonald’s and Starbucks. They also burned a limousine after scrawling ‘We The People’ on the side of it. They burned Trump t-shirts, hats and the American flag. That is not what I call peaceful protesting. For their efforts, they got water cannons, tear gas, pepper spray and flash grenades used on them.

Over 230 were arrested in the riots following the Inauguration and they will be charged with felony rioting, which carries a $25,000 fine and up to ten years in prison. No sympathy here. These people didn’t vote for the most part. They were saving their energy for the violent festivities if things didn’t go their way. This is just the beginning… this will become the norm for the next four to eight years. There may come a point where Trump will have to put an end to this with more than words.