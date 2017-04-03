Trump Lights the White House in Blue – The Reason Why Will Give You Chills

The White House is occasionally lit up to commemorate various things. Barack Obama, for example, notoriously lit up the White House in rainbow lights to celebrate the legalization of same-sex marriage. Not many Americans approved of that… but what Donald Trump did this weekend will have a lot of people cheering.

Friday, Trump announced that the White House would be lit up blue in honor of World Autism Awareness Day. And as promised, the White House shone blue on Sunday. He also asked that all Americans join him in learning about autism and how best to support autistic people.

“I invite all Americans to Light it Up Blue, which Melania and I will do at the White House,” he said in a statement. “I call upon all Americans to learn more about the signs of autism to improve early diagnosis, understand the challenges faced by those with autism spectrum disorders, and to do what they can to support individuals with autism spectrum disorders and their families.”

“On World Autism Awareness Day, we highlight the importance of addressing the causes and improving the treatments for autism spectrum disorders (ASDs). We also recognize the importance of identifying ASDs early in a child’s life and of understanding the obstacles faced by people living on the autism spectrum.”

According to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Trump had a personal reason to do this. Spicer explained that Trump had promised “the late wife of his friend Bob Wright that he would illuminate the White House in blue if he won the election.” Suzanne Wright passed away in 2006, and founded the Autism Speaks advocacy group in 2006, which has a blue logo. Autism Speaks is a controversial organization, with criticism leveled at them heavily, and especially by autistic people, many of whom have expressed concern and anger that there are no actual autistic people on the board of directors, and that the Autism Speaks mission appears to be preventing and “curing” autism, as opposed to providing more support and resources. They have also released videos, ads, and campaigns with the message that autism is destructive and horrific. These negative goals and attitudes are considered by many in the autism community, especially among self-advocates, to be offensive.

However, bringing awareness to autism was a good move on the part of Donald and Melania Trump. It’s exactly the sort of thing the White House should be lit up for.