Trump Makes Announcement After Losing Court Battle On Travel Ban

President Donald Trump has announced that he has a plan to effectively circumvent the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ hold on his temporary immigration block.

Unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait until next week to see what that will be. However it would appear that the President is drafting a new executive order on the topic.

From Western Journalism:

President Donald Trump is making plans to circumvent the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling which put an indefinite suspension on an executive order temporarily halting immigration from seven terror-linked countries. During a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the president said his administration will “be doing something very rapidly” in the name of providing security for the country. “You’ll see something next week,” Trump said. Reports coming from the White House indicate the president is drafting a new executive order. However, Trump has made it clear he will continue to fight Thursday’s Appeals Court ruling and is confident in an eventual victory. “We will continue to go through the court process, and I have no doubt that we will win that particular case,” Trump said. The 9th Circuit Court ruled unanimously Thursday in its decision to suspend the executive order. “We hold that the government has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its appeal, nor has it shown that failure to enter a stay would cause irreparable injury, and we therefore deny its emergency motion for a stay,” the court said. Trump responded to the announcement, as expected, via Twitter.

There is an argument to be made that the federal government has the job of keeping the American people safe on a national level. It looks like Trump is not going to waste time arguing with the judges and is instead going to charge ahead.