Trump To Meet With His NEMESIS – Both Dems And Cons In Disbelief

Yep, I’m sure that both liberals and conservatives are in shock that Donald Trump held a meeting with his arch nemesis Graydon Carter of Vanity Fair infamy, as well as Anna Wintour, as in The Devil Wears Prada. Both have been insanely nasty towards President-elect Trump. Wintour, however, has apologized… she has sensed a change in the force. Graydon Carter, not so much. The meeting took place yesterday morning at the offices of Conde Nast publications, located at One World Trade Center. I would have loved to have been a fly on that wall.

A little history on the relationship between Trump and Carter. Carter has hated Trump since 1988 when he wrote a vitriolic article on Trump for Spy magazine. In it, he called Trump a “short-fingered vulgarian.” This war of words has continued into present day… in fact, Vanity Fair published a petty article calling the Trump Grill in Trump Tower the “worst restaurant in America.” I highly doubt that and I sense extreme jealousy here.

From Western Journalism:

In a move that shocked most people, President-elect Donald Trump has revealed he will meet with Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter on Friday. Carter has been a vocal critic of Trump for more than a quarter century. In 1988, Carter published an article in Spy magazine in which he referred to the billionaire businessman as a “short-fingered vulgarian.” The meeting has been scheduled for Friday morning at the offices of Conde Nast publications, located at One World Trade Center. Also attending the meeting will be Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, another Conde Nast publication. The subject of the off-the-record meeting has not been revealed. Wintour also had a previous falling out with the president-elect, for which she has since offered her apology. The animosity between Carter and Trump has heated up over the past few weeks, following an article on the magazine’s website suggesting that the Trump Grill in Trump Tower was the “worst restaurant in America.” Taking exception to the insinuation, Trump responded by posting on his Twitter account.

Here’s my take… I’m betting that was kind of a Godfather meeting. Nice publication ya got there… be a shame if something happened to it. Trump has already tweeted that Vanity fair is dust and I would agree. Who reads it anymore? I don’t think that was a conciliatory meeting at all. Trump probably told Carter and Wintour to smarten up and get on the Trump Train, or go out of business. Oh, and knock off the defamation crap.

In a recent Vanity Fair article entitled, “Graydon Carter on Trump’s ‘Only in America’ Election Win,” Carter lambasted Trump with “Only in America” comments, such as: “Only In America could a man who offended Hispanics, Muslims, Jews, and African-Americans, as well as women, babies, and the handicapped, become the Republican nominee for president.” And, “Only In America could a man whose staff reportedly took away his Twitter account because he couldn’t control himself be given the nuclear codes. (Thank you, President Obama, for pointing out that one.)”

Trump has already met with the New York Times, who had a come to Trump moment of their own. Who wants to bet Vanity Fair suddenly gets a case of Trump love? Can’t wait to see how that plays out.