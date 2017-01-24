Trump Pulls Rug Out From Under Washington – Federal Hiring Goes On FREEZE!

Donald Trump has been in office for less than a week, and he has already made huge changes. Already, large parts of Barack Obama’s legacy has been washed away. And one of Trump’s first decisions has much of Washington furious.

On Monday, Trump signed an executive order that placed a hiring freeze on most federal employees. This was one of the campaign promises he made during the election, and it didn’t take him any time at all to fulfill it. And of course, it took the federal unions even less time to be angry about it.

“President Trump’s action will disrupt government programs and services that benefit everyone and actually increase taxpayer costs by forcing agencies to hire more expensive contractors to do work that civilian government employees are already doing for far less,” American Federation of Government Employees President J. David Cox Sr. said in response. “This hiring freeze will mean longer lines at Social Security offices, fewer workplace safety inspections, less oversight of environmental polluters, and greater risk to our nation’s food supply and clean water systems.”

Tony Reardon, president of the National Treasury Employees Union, agreed, calling it a “substantial roadblock” that will harm the American people. “A hiring freeze will be harmful and counterproductive, increasing backlogs, decreasing service quality and causing more frustration for Americans seeking help from their government,” he said.

Robert Shea, who worked for the Office of Management and Budget under the Bush administration, didn’t slam Trump for the decision, but urged caution. “The government is a place where it is easier to keep something from getting done, than it is to actually do something,” he said. “All of the work that the new administration wants to get accomplished will depend on the speed and productivity of the federal workforce.”

Interestingly, another president instituted a hiring freeze for federal employees: Ronald Reagan, in 1981.

Are you happy with how Trump’s first days in office are going?