Trump Retweets Meme Showing Him Smacking Hillary In The Back With A Golf Ball

Leftist professors say they love the idea of teaching “future dead cops” and nothing. Leftists lawyers say they’re okay with the Secretary of Education being “sexually assaulted” and nothing. Leftist celebrity chef says he would like to poison the President if he was asked to cater a White House event and nothing.

But God forbid Trump retweets a GIF of him hitting a golf ball that is later seen “hitting” Hillary Clinton, causing her to take a spill while getting on a plane.

Of course, anything Trump does is going to cause liberals to absolutely lose their minds, but this was beautifully done.

A Twitter user by the name of “CNN SUCKS” posted the controversial GIF on his account. It’s actually pretty funny.

Watch it below:

And of course, Trump retweeted it because that’s just the kind of person he is. Liberal Twitter didn’t like this and they got all sore about it, ripping into the President for his choice of retweets.

POTUS just RT'd a bunch of bizarre tweets, including this one. Yeah, this is normal. https://t.co/9ZmaZd4EEH — John Schindler (@20committee) September 17, 2017

When Kathy Griffin fantasized about doing violence to him, Trump demanded the whole nation share his outrage. Most did. And now … https://t.co/ypD9OIFniS — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 17, 2017

Some Trump supporters defend the indefensible. Retweeting himself hitting golf ball at Hillary Clinton, not normal, adult or presidential. https://t.co/9XtZEHLVhb — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) September 17, 2017

Utterly disgusting. Trump just retweeted this violent meme where he physically harms Hillary with a golf swing. He is abhorrent. https://t.co/S1oQHDJLXN — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 17, 2017

I’m not Trump’s biggest fan and I think one of his biggest flaws as President is the fact that he can’t seem to control himself when it comes to Twitter. He needs to get a grip and become Presidential. (I know that’s an unpopular opinion, but I don’t care. Being mature is not a bad thing when you’re leading the free world.)

That being said, this is much ado about nothing. To compare a liberal comedienne holding up a mock-up of the President’s severed head to retweeting a GIF in which a fake golf ball hits Hillary in the back at the same time she actually takes a fall is absolutely ridiculous.

It’s an insult to the intelligence of anyone with two brain cells to rub together, but then again, liberals aren’t exactly the most intellectually-blessed people on the planet.

The fact that he’s capable of riling up the entire left by clicking “retweet” is amazing. It’s like magic. He could get away with doing just about anything because everyone is so focused on the things he puts on social media. Liberals are making it easier for him to slide things under the radar because he holds something shiny and moderately offensive in one hand and does business with the other. It’s freaking unbelievable.

Sure it’s good for ratings, getting clicks from the millions of people who hate the President, but it’s also engaging in the “Little Boy Who Cried Wolf” behavior and we all saw how well that worked out of the boy and the wolf.