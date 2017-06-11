Trump slams VERY COWARDLY Comey on Twitter for leaking memo, suggests leaks are ILLEGAL

Could former FBI Director James Comey have broken the law when he leaked his own memos? President Trump seems to think so. At any rate, the President finds it “very cowardly.”

For those of you who have been living under a rock and don’t know what has been going on, Comey is testifying before Congress regarding his firing from the intelligence agency, as well as previous investigations into Flynn and Russia. During his testimony, Comey admitted that the ordered an underling to leak his memos to the New York Times.

Jay Sekulow with the American Center for Law and Justice penned an op-ed on the admission, claiming that Comey may have broken the law.

“Comey – the nation’s top intelligence official – admitted under oath that he leaked privileged documents to a friend to give to reporters at the New York Times. Memos that he had written in the course of his official government duties about privileged conversations with the President. The reason: Comey testified that he did so to manipulate the situation and force the appointment of a Special Counsel. (And, as we know – that’s ultimately what occurred.)”

Trump tweeted about this, naturally.

So, should this actually be a violation of the law, what do you think the appropriate punishment should be? I don’t know what the protocol is in a situation like this because, frankly, I’ve never heard of an FBI director leaking their own documents to the adversarial media before. In fact, it sounds like something a high school mean girl would do to someone she didn’t like.

Honestly, I can’t be the only one getting tired of the media and the government trying to take down Trump. It’s getting to the point where you almost believe that they want America as a whole to fail, but let’s be honest, they’ve wanted that for a while.

