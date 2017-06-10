Trump: Sure, I’ll Testify Under Oath

Of course, in response to a direct question, what else is he supposed to say?

(CNN) A defiant President Donald Trump said Friday he was willing to testify under oath about his conversations with James Comey, further fueling the swirling controversy ignited by the fired FBI director’s bombshell testimony before the Senate on Thursday. “One hundred percent,” Trump said when asked about his willingness to deliver sworn testimony.

The CNN article, like The Hill article, is a little short on providing the entire exchange, but, the “bombshell testimony” link is hilarious. The biggest thing we learned what that Obama AG Loretta Lynch possibly obstructed justice. For most people, it was a big nothingburger. Vox actually does everyone a service in providing the transcript between Jonathan Karl and Mr. Trump (though, you can watch and listen to the video from both CNN and The Hill)

Then Karl asked the big question — whether Trump would be willing to give his version of events under oath. Trump seemed to say that he “100 percent” would, but then rambled a bit in a confusing way and apparently suggesting he interpreted “under oath” as referring to the alleged exchange between him and Comey about loyalty. KARL: So he said those things under oath, would you be willing to speak under oath to give your version of those events? TRUMP: 100 percent. I didn’t say “under oath,” I hardly know the man, I’m not gonna say “I want you to pledge allegiance,” who would do that, who would ask a man to pledge allegiance under oath? I mean think of it, I hardly know the man, it doesn’t make sense. No I didn’t say that and I didn’t say the other.

Trump also said he’d be willing to say the same to Special Council Robert Mueller.

Let’s note one thing: Trump needs to shift a lot from blustering NYC businessman mode into more refined politician mode. Ease up on the attacks, learn to deflect and delay. Sometimes it’s great, sometimes it gets in the way if him getting things done.

Let’s also note that if this was a Democrat president with a Democrat Congress, there would be no investigations at all. Democrats refused to investigate the things Obama and his team were doing, and obstructed all investigations when the GOP took over the House and then the Senate. Democrats, and the media, were fine with obstruction by team Obama when it came to matters such as the Fast and Furious gunrunning scheme, along with the investigation into what happened in Benghazi. Republicans need to grow a spine and tell Democrats, and the media, to go pound sand, and get on with their agenda.

