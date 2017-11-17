Trump White House Fires Back After Six Democrats Introduce Articles Of Impeachment

Six Democrats have put their names forward in an attention-mongering stunt to try to impeach Donald Trump.

By introducing five articles of impeachment, they hoped that they would get Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden or Mike Pence or Jeb Bush or someone else into the White House, or at least they hoped they’d be able to show off to their voters at home that they’re very tough and have been fighting that big orange meanie in the Oval Office instead of doing actual, boring work.

With the new Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee, we’ve been able to enjoy a no-nonsense messenger with all the force of the first such Secretary who is also a working mother of young children.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Sanders, when responding to questions about these six ridiculous Democrats, said that these elected officials would be better off spending their time “focusing on tax relief for America families and businesses” instead of trying for a ridiculous motion that will never impeach Trump.

“It’s disappointing that extremists in Congress still refuse to accept the President’s decisive victory in last year’s election.”

Earlier this week we wrote about the four Democrats who introduced the articles of impeachment and the two fellow Democrats who supported the effort. They were claiming at the time that Trump had committed such offenses as violating the public’s trust as well as federal law and that he even ought to be charged with “high crimes and misdemeanors.” The all star Democrats in the pile include Rep. Al Green of Texas who has been spending the last half-year warning that he’s going to impeach Trump, sounding all the world like someone who will never get it done. “I’m going to impeach Trump!” is the new procrastination for Democrats. Sorry I couldn’t eyeball that farm tax bill, I was impeaching Trump. Sorry I wasn’t available to meet with business leaders, I was impeaching Trump!

The ranking member of the swamp, Rep. Roy Cohen, said that they believe that “President Trump has violated the Constitution” and then proceeded to waste everyone’s time. And they’re still wasting everyone’s time, but I don’t think Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be letting them waste any more of her time because she doesn’t seem to care to answer any more questions about the gaggle.

Sarah Huckabee, daughter of failed Presidential candidate and previous Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, was a manager on her father’s federal campaign and in 2016 signed on as an advisor on Trump’s campaign where she developed communications for coalitions.