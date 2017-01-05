Trump’s Border Wall Not Being Taken Seriously? Look What He Just DID!

It looks like President-elect Trump is a man of his word after all. Those who doubted him on the wall may have to reevaluate their disbelief… it turns out that back on December 5th, the Trump Transition Team basically demanded copies of very single executive order and directive on immigration that Obama has EVER ordered. They want to see them all to evaluate the damage done and who facilitated law breaking. They want to know who doctored records for illegal aliens… someone is in deep doo doo. I sense Jeff Sessions at work here.

Oh, and all those foolish illegal aliens that asked for Amnesty and believed the leftists when they told them that their identification and addresses would never get them prosecuted? Uh, not so much. The team has also requested all records for those who applied for Amnesty and that information will be used to deport them. I’m sure they’ll get to them right after the criminal illegal aliens are dealt with. DACA is dead.

From Reuters:

In a wide-ranging request for documents and analysis, President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team asked the Department of Homeland Security last month to assess all assets available for border wall and barrier construction. The team also asked about the department’s capacity for expanding immigrant detention and about an aerial surveillance program that was scaled back by the Obama administration but remains popular with immigration hardliners. And it asked whether federal workers have altered biographic information kept by the department about immigrants out of concern for their civil liberties. The requests were made in a Dec. 5 meeting between Trump’s transition team and Department of Homeland Security officials, according to an internal agency memo reviewed by Reuters. The document offers a glimpse into the president-elect’s strategy for securing the U.S. borders and reversing polices put in place by the Obama administration. […] The transition team also asked for copies of every executive order and directive sent to immigration agents since Obama took office in 2009, according to the memo summarizing the meeting.

The team was not done yet… they also requested for DHS to assess all assets that were available to build a border wall and barrier construction… on both the southern and northern borders. And this just blew my socks off… they asked about the department’s capacity for expanding immigrant detention and about an aerial surveillance program that was scaled back by the Obama administration, but remains popular with immigration hardliners. Sounds like they are going to seriously up the consequences of getting over the border illegally.

Some estimates claim that there are as many as 30 million illegal aliens here in the US now. The task before Trump and his Transition Team is a huge one, but necessary if we are to survive as a nation. “Anyone who has entered the United States illegally is subject to deportation – that is what it means to have laws and to have a country,” Trump said. There will be “zero tolerance” for illegal immigration under a Trump administration.

The US Customs and Border Protections staffers have identified more than 400 miles along the US-Mexico border and about the same distance along the US-Canada border, where new fencing could be erected. I have not heard if some of this fencing qualifies as a wall. In some estimates, it would be cheaper to do a wall, especially over time. We’ll see. We also need border agents and the National Guard on that wall – all of them armed with shoot to kill permission. Drones and databases are also a must. But while we are doing all this, Trump will need to ferret out those that are corrupt within DHS. Only then will we finally have secure borders and reinstated sovereignty.