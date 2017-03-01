Trump’s Joint Address Played Pretty Darned Well With Viewers

Within the liberal media there is quite a bit of vexation over Trump’s speech, which was pretty darned good. It leads to the typical headlines meant to take shots

It keeps going and going, where news organizations had sqeeeeeeee’d after an Obama speech.

How did the people feel about it?

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

(CNN) President Donald Trump’s first address to Congress received largely positive reviews from viewers, with 57% who tuned in saying they had a very positive reaction to the speech, according to a new CNN/ORC poll of speech-watchers. Nearly 7-in-10 who watched said the President’s proposed policies would move the country in the right direction and almost two-thirds said the president has the right priorities for the country. Overall, about 7-in-10 said the speech made them feel more optimistic about the direction of the country.

Obviously, CNN attempts to throw cold water on this good news

The survey, conducted among a group of Americans who said in interviews conducted before the speech that they planned to watch and agreed to be re-contacted, only reflects the views of those who watched the speech, not of all Americans.

Says the company which attempted to tell us that Hillary would win based on surveys of 1,000 Americans. In all fairness, this survey was of 509 Americans.

On specific issues, Trump scored the highest marks for his proposed policies on the economy, with 72% saying those went in the right direction. Almost as many, 70%, said the same about his terrorism proposals. Slightly fewer, but still a majority, felt his policies on taxes (64%), immigration (62%) or health care (61%) were heading in the right direction. Ideologically, about two-thirds saw Trump’s speech as about right, while roughly on-quarter (26%) pegged it as too conservative. Just 8% said it wasn’t conservative enough.

Mr. Trump made lots of promises and policy prescriptions during the speech. No, he didn’t give much in the way of details on how this will happen. These types of speeches never include much in the way of details, they are about lofty rhetoric. And people’s eyes would glaze over if they attempted to be policy wonks. But, now, the trick is to make them happen.

Thank goodness Democrats are being Adult about this

Pelosi: Why Yes-We’re Looking At Ways To Impeach Trump

AWFUL: Top Democrats Refuse To Stand, Clap For Navy SEAL Widow Honored By Trumphttps://t.co/3w5NZebT1g pic.twitter.com/2O3b8OXSxG — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 1, 2017

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.