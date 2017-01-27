Trump’s New Manufacturing Jobs Initiative Enlists DREAM TEAM of Corporate CEOs

In his first week in office, Donald Trump has been busy. He reinstated the Mexico City policy, narrowed down his list of Supreme Court nominations, did considerable damage to ISIS, and met with union and business leaders to work on the economy. And Friday morning, he added something else: starting a manufacturing jobs initiative.

The White House released the details of meeting organized by Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris, where Trump will “seek information and perspectives from a diverse range of business leaders… on how best to promote job growth and get Americans back to work again.”

Participating business leaders include Harris Corporation’s Bill Brown, Dell’s Michael Dell, Nucor’s John Ferriola, Whirlpool’s Jeff Fettig, Ford’s Mark Fields, Ken Frazier of Merck & Co., Alex Gorsky of Johnson & Johnson, Greg Hayes of United Technologies Corp., Lockheed Martin CEO Marilynn Hewson, GE’s Jeff Immelt, Jim Kamsickas of Dana Inc, Arconic CEO Klaus Kleinfeld, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Rich Kyle of The Timken company, AFL-CIO’s Thea Lee and Richard Tumka, U.S. Steel CEP Mario Longhi, the Campbell Soup Company’s Denise Morrison, Boeing president Dennis Muilenburg, Elon Musk, Caterpillar’s Doug Oberhelman, Scott Paul from the Alliance for American Manufacturing, Under Armour founder Kevin Plank, Mike Polk of Newell Brands, Mark Sutton of International Paper, 3M’s Inge Thulin and Corning CEO Wendell Weeks.

Trump will meet with these business leaders quarterly, to discuss manufacturing and jobs. It’s the second series of regular meetings Trump will be having with the business community in an effort to boost the economy.