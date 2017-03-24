UNEXPECTED: Coulter Spanks Trump For Being Too… Republican?![VIDEO]

Ann Coulter has been a long time out spoken supporter of Trump and has even written a book about him… Now it appears she might have a little beef with him over where his priorities lie now that he is in the White House.

Watch this interview, do you think she has a point?

A recent tweet, however, has some wondering if she’s upset with the president for prioritizing tax and health care reform before the immigration crisis.

OTOH, Trump numbers dropping is significant. Trump got elected for wall, deportations & trade. Instead he's doing tax cuts & Obamacare Lite. https://t.co/0ErjmCF77r — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 21, 2017

“They seem to be Paul Ryan’s priorities and also just the standard GOP corporatist stuff,” Coulter said. “What made Donald Trump stand apart from the crowd … was immigration, trade, infrastructure, building a wall.”

“Sean Spicer was very good today explaining to idiot reporters, getting mandated coverage doesn’t mean insurance companies won’t cover it. It means Ann won’t be required to pay for 15 services more like 50 services that I have no interest in,” she continued.

“They’re all talking about Congress is going to give us these things. Congress can give us nothing. The free market can give us things. And they are coming up with the premiums? Who would be better to come up with the premiums — someone whose business it is that needs to come up with a good premium to compete to get my business, and who has disease specialists and actuarial specialists or politicians in Washington?”

Do you echo her call asking President Trump to “get back on track” in fulfilling the campaign promises he has made and choosing to spend less time on what Coulter is referring to as “Paul Ryan priorities?”

Or do you feel that Trump is doing the very best he can to follow through on promises made and people just need to be patient and recognize the left is also throwing landmines at him every chance they get?