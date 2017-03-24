UNHINGED: Liberals ATTACK Trump’s 2-Year-Old Granddaughter Over THIS!?
There’s an unwritten rule in politics that kids are off-limits. Liberals frequently ignore this, though, and declare open-season on the children and grandchildren of Republicans. Case in point? The ridiculous attacks on Donald Trump’s granddaughter Chloe.
Earlier this week, Donald Trump, Jr. tweeted out a picture of his daughter, Chloe, wearing an adorable Sesame Street hat:
Oh Chloe!!! Always the cutest. Hardest thing in the world is to not spoil the last of my little monsters. #family #familytime #kid #time pic.twitter.com/SbZsZjGLd0
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 22, 2017
There is seemingly nothing offensive about that, right?
Wrong.
Liberals immediately went into overdrive, attacking Chloe and her dad because Donald Trump was trying to “defund Sesame Street”. Only someone forgot to inform them that Sesame Street is no longer on PBS, and has been on HBO for years. They also went after Trump, Jr. for his benign phrase, “the last of my little monsters”.
@DonaldJTrumpJr she is adorable too bad she is a Trump, her legacy will be Your grandfather was impeached in his 1st yr in office
— BHuzz (@Luvnhuzz02840) March 22, 2017
The child is wearing an Ernie hat. It's a shame your dad is trying to defund Sesame Street. https://t.co/5K0NmsDEFa
— Molly Knefel (@mollyknefel) March 23, 2017
.@DonaldJTrumpJr did you really put up a photo of your kid in Sesame Street merchandise while your daddy wants to defund PBS?
— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) March 23, 2017
Will they let you see your kids from prison?
— Trump Treason (@TrumpTreason_) March 23, 2017
.@DonaldJTrumpJr Cute Sesame Street hat, be sure to tell her Gramps killed Ernie & Bert before he went to prison https://t.co/cYN68Dc0am
— Ellis Rosen (@Ellis_Rosen_) March 23, 2017
@DonaldJTrumpJr isn't it interesting that she is your last? Which implies u benefit from family planning. Why do u support cutting funding?
— Stephanie (@smittyk11) March 23, 2017
You’d think there could be actual problems in the world that these people could devote themselves to — ISIS, the terrorist attack in London, Russia’s growing aggression to the countries around them, the economy — but no, instead, they’re throwing hissy fits over Donald Trump’s granddaughter wearing a Sesame Street hat.
Seriously, liberals… get a life.
Cassy Fiano