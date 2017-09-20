Venezuela Tries to INSULT Trump by Comparing Him to President Reagan

Ronald Reagan is typically considered one of the greatest presidents this country has ever had. Donald Trump’s presidency is still up for debate, but Venezuela evidently thinks highly of him, judging by the comparison they just made. Or did they just make a massive mistake?

On Tuesday, Trump made his first ever speech to the United Nations General Assembly. In it, he harshly criticized multiple “rogue nations”, as he called them, but he had particular anger for Venezuela and its dictator, Nicolas Maduro.

“The socialist dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro has inflicted terrible pain and suffering on the good people of that country,” Trump said. “This corrupt regime destroyed a prosperous nation by imposing a failed ideology that has produced poverty and misery everywhere it has been tried. To make matters worse, Maduro has defied his own people, stealing power from their elected representatives to preserve his disastrous rule.”

“The Venezuelan people are starving and their country is collapsing,” he continued. “Their democratic institutions are being destroyed. This situation is completely unacceptable and we cannot stand by and watch.”

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

“The problem in Venezuela is not that socialism has been poorly implemented, but that socialism has been faithfully implemented,” Trump concluded.

Venezuela Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza responded… by comparing Trump to Reagan. “This racist and supremacist theory which he’s exposing, this return to the Cold War, for a moment we didn’t know if we were listening to president Reagan in 1982 or President Trump in 2017,” Arreaza said. “”We do not accept threats from President Trump or whoever in the world. We are people of peace — peaceful people — and we want relations of mutual respect.”

Arreaza also called Trump racist, and described the speech as “sad for the world”, claiming that he “talked as a general of the army, to invade other countries.”

Still, Trump didn’t seem too concerned in his UN speech about Venezuelan officials’ hurt feelings. “The United States has taken important steps to hold the regime accountable. We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists on its path to impose authoritarian rule on the Venezuelan people,” he warned.

For many liberals, this is infuriating. Reagan is often credited with destroying the communist empire across the globe, which to them, was a negative. Most Americans, however, loved Reagan and he remains one of the country’s most beloved presidents. The comparison of Trump to Reagan, therefore, might not have had quite the effect that Arreaza hoped it would have.