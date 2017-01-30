WaPo ‘Fact Checker’ Tries to Slam Trump… Regrets It INSTANTLY!

The media is absolutely useless and untrustworthy anymore. They keep screaming that President Trump’s refugee freeze is a ban on Muslims. No… it is not. It is a ban on refugees from certain countries that are hotbeds for terrorism. And none of it is permanent. Not even Syria… that is in place until the President can thoroughly review refugees from there and determine if it is safe to start considering them again. It’s sheer hysteria from the left and it is staged.

In 2011, Barack Obama banned refugees from Iraq for six months. The media didn’t even report on it. Trump is doing the same thing with Syria for half that time and it’s the end of the world as we know it. Obama’s ban came after two al-Qaida Iraqi terrorists were living as “refugees” in Kentucky and admitted in court they’d attacked US soldiers in Iraq. It went by unnoticed and unreported on… because it was Obama doing it. Now, these same media outlets are lying their heads off, saying this is a ban on Muslims. Just sheer hypocrisy.

From Allen West:

Lost in the shuffle about all this is the fact that President B. Hussein Obama instituted a ban on Iraqi citizens for SIX MONTHS in 2011 after it was discovered two al-Qaida-Iraq terrorists were living as “refugees” in Kentucky and admitted in court they’d attacked U.S. soldiers in Iraq. Do you remember that? No probably not, because it barely caused a ripple in the mainstream media. Funny how that works. But because it’s Trump, it’s a BAAAAD thing. When Obama did it, it was fine. Washington Post writer Glenn Kessler tried to explain the difference between Trump’s and Obama’s actions on Twitter and was instantly flamed. (H/T to Twitchy for these gems.) Probably NOT the response Kessler was looking for. Or this. And per Kessler’s point number two, as we reported earlier today…

If reporters only found out two years later that Obama did that, then they are truly incompetent. It is far more likely they are lying and chose not to report on it when it happened to keep Obama from looking bad. And there is simply no way you can say that Obama did the same thing and it was not on religious grounds, while accusing Trump of the opposite scenario. No one is going to fall for that bull crap. Anyone who reads the Executive Order that Trump issued, knows all of this is one big fat lie.

And on the topic of religion, did you know that federal asylum and refugee law requires a religious test? Andy McCarthy has pointed out time and again that an alien seeking asylum “must establish that… religion [among other things]… was or will be at least one central reason for persecuting the applicant.” Similarly, the term “refugee” means “(A) any person who is outside any country of such person’s nationality… and who is unable or unwilling to return to… that country because of persecution or a well-founded fear of persecution on account of… religion [among other things]… [.]” But the media doesn’t mention that and in fact, they tout the opposite.

The media has made this about religion… this is about terrorism and keeping America safe. I suggest you read: Trump’s Executive Order on Refugees — Separating Fact from Hysteria over at National Review. You can also read the full text of Trump’s Executive Order yourself here. WaPo’s fact checking is a joke. Read the facts for yourself and don’t believe the media.