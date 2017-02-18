WHOA! CNN Chief: Adversarial Relationship With White House Works Well For Them Because…

Mainstream media like CNN has been doing their darndest for years to try and convince the public that they are in fact a legitimate journalistic force out to find and stand for the truth and seek justice.

***GAG***

In truth…the majority of Americans know that they can’t trust mainstream media farther than they can throw them.

For example, CNN – which has been otherwise known as the “Clinton News Network” due it’s stellar “objective” reporting in favor of Grandma Clinton – who clearly leans to the left.

NOW…their disregard for the right and the truth have carried over into their everyday coverage when it comes to the Trump administration.

Their contempt for the President and his administration is very obvious in their reporting and now Jeff Zucker, CNN’s chief, is actually admitting that an adversarial relationship with the White House has been… wait for it…. a “morale booster.”

CNN is viewing its antagonism toward President Donald J. Trump as a “badge of honor” — and according to CNN president Jeff Zucker the network’s daily aggression aimed at Trump is “boosting” employee morale. President Trump renewed his assault on the veracity of the “fake media” by jousting with CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta at a Thursday press conference. During the back and forth, Trump joked that he was downgrading CNN fTheir rom merely “fake news,” to “very fake news.” He also poked at the network over its ratings. Only five months ago, CNN’s ratings were so bad that it slipped into third place — even behind little-watched MSNBC. And just this week Medialife Magazine reported that Fox News took all the top spots in the most viewed cable news programs. The magazine also reported that Fox and MSNBC came in first and second respectively, with CNN showing in at third place. Despite the slide in ratings and Trump’s characterization of the network as “fake news,” CNN President Jeff Zucker seems proud of his status. “They wear those insults as a badge of honor, because it means they are doing their jobs,” Zucker said of his employees, according to Politico. “I would say that morale is incredibly high…They are not being intimidated, they are not backing down, they know they have my full support and it is a very exciting time, frankly, to be a journalist at CNN.” Zucker went on to add that, if anything, his employees are working overtime. “If there is any issue, it is because they are exhausted. The pace has been nonstop, and it has not let up,” he said. The CNN chief did say he was “concerned” at first that the president’s attacks coming “on a daily basis” might hurt the network. But he claimed that there hadn’t been any harm done. He pointed to a recent study to make his case.

What the heck.

Unbelievable.

The whole frigg’in purpose of a free pass is to ensure the citizens of America are provided all of the information needed to make the decisions that are right for them to inform them so they may do so.

The information provided is supposed to help them be a part of governing their own country by choosing moral, upright leaders. Leaders who have the best interests of the country and her people at heart.

No exceptions

That cannot happen if the media twists truths, or wraps one truth in several lies… it just defeats the purpose.