WHOA! Trump Just Came Face To Face With Comey – His Reaction Surprises Everyone! [VIDEO]

In a ceremony to honor law enforcement and first responders, President Trump unexpectantly called out FBI Director James Comey, who was in the room and told him to come over. They shook hands and hugged. Trump said out loud that Comey was more famous than he is and whispered something to Comey as they met… Comey was all smiles and looked somewhat embarrassed and surprised.

I believe that Trump will treat the intel agencies, law enforcement and the military as family during his administration. That is in keeping with the body language as the two men met today. There was nothing stiff or awkward about the meeting. It looked genuine and warm.

From BizPac Review:

President Trump came face to face with one of the most controversial figures of the 2016 presidential election. During a ceremony to honor law enforcement and first responders, the president unexpectedly hugged FBI Director James Comey and heaped special praise on him. “He’s become more famous than me!” the president said as he hugged Comey. The relationship between the two men has been bumpy at best. Candidate Trump lashed out at Comey as being part of a “rigged system” when the FBI director decided not to push for charges against Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stemming from her use of a private email server while she served as secretary of state. But he was more of a fan when the FBI reopened the investigation. A move many Democrats blame for helping Trump get elected.

This encounter is sure to have Democrats buzzing, claiming they were right all along, that Comey was on Trump’s team from the beginning. I do not believe that is or was true. Comey has taken heat from every side and frankly, I’m surprised that he is still ensconced as the head of the FBI. The campaign was tense and Trump and Comey were at times combative. That seems to all be in the past now.

Comey is partially blamed by Democrats for Hillary Clinton’s horrendous loss in the election to Trump. But whether he had reopened her email scandal case or not, it was already out there and Americans overwhelmingly see her as corrupt and out of touch. Comey merely spotlighted an already fatally flawed candidate. Now it’s time to move forward and President Trump seems more than willing to work with James Comey. I don’t know how that will continue on, but for now, things seem very congenial between the FBI and the White House.