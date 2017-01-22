Woman fired and investigated for what she said about President Trump

Heather Lowrey thought it would be a super idea to tweet the following: “If someone was cruel enough to assassinate MLK, maybe someone will be kind enough to assassinate Trump. #bekind #trump #lovetrumpshate.” Actions have consequences and for her idiocy, her employer(s) have firing her. One of her places of employment is Va Va Vixens burlesque group. They canned her ass the minute they found out about it. Good for them.

What Heather did was an incitement to violence and a death threat against the President of the United States. It earned her a very special visit from the Secret Service. They had questions for her. After she made the tweet, a firestorm of backlash hit her and people called her employers which resulted in her termination. Hope it was worth it babe. Maybe she can find work in Hollywood with the other communists and haters.

From Liberty Unyielding:

A Louisville woman is facing serious repercussions after a tweet about assassinating President-Elect Donald Trump. Heather Lowrey tweeted the following message screencapped on Twitter: “If someone was cruel enough to assassinate MLK, maybe someone will be kind enough to assassinate Trump. #bekind #trump #lovetrumpshate.” The tweet immediately set off a social media firestorm. Internet commenters alerted Lowrey’s employers of the tweet. Her social media accounts have since been deactivated but the consequences of the tweet are in full effect. Several of Lowrey’s employers have announced their decision to fire her after the tweet, including the Va Va Vixens burlesque group, which released the following statement: “Please, know that we, at Va Va Vixens, do not condone the behavior of Heather Lowrey. She was dismissed the moment we were informed of this incident. We have a zero tolerance policy for such.”

Heather has now deactivated all her social media haunts, but that’s sort of like closing the barn door after the horses leave. She also lost her job with American Income Life – Travis Moody Office. It would seem her employers don’t condone hate from anyone, no matter their political affiliation. The Elizabeth Monarch group, part of Keller Williams Realty, also stated that Heather has not worked for them for ten months and never will again. Sucks to be her.

Heather seems to have a diverse taste in employment: real estate, insurance and stripping. Interesting. The Secret Service is not done with her either… that investigation is ongoing. If you are so stone cold stupid that you figure you can get away with threatening to kill or calling for the assassination of a sitting President, well… honey, you just aren’t employable. I suggest you consider turning your life around and shutting it as your next steps.