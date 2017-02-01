WOW! Check Out Trump’s New Approval Rating

Liberals have been having a field day with Donald Trump’s first weeks in office. For them, the sky is falling, everything is terrible, and the country is more divided and angry than ever. But how do the American people actually feel? A new poll sheds some light.

According to a poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, Trump’s approval rating is exceedingly high, at 49%. Meanwhile, 41% disapprove. The poll surveyed 1,991 people between January 26th and January 28th.

In addition to Trump’s high approval rating, the poll also found that 25% of voters agree with Trump that there were a high number of fraudulent votes. However, unlike Trump, a large number of those voters believe the fraudulent votes benefitted Trump, and not Hillary Clinton.

Previously, Gallup claimed that a higher number of voters disapproved of Trump, with a 48% disapproval rating compared to a 45% approval rating.

Trump also just announced his appointment to the Supreme Court on Tuesday night, Neil Gorsuch. “I made a promise to the people that I would find the very best judge in the country to nominate to the Supreme Court,” Trump said. “Millions of people said this was the single most important decision.” How that appointment will affect his approval rating is yet to be seen, but so far, it seems to be getting a warm reception from voters.

